Lions spoil Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration

Lions quarterback Jared Goff hands off during a game against the Chiefs on Thursday in Kansas City, Mo.

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lions walked into roaring Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night, where the Chiefs are nearly unbeatable and were trying to open their latest Super Bowl title defense with a win, and proved what Detroit coach Dan Campbell has come to know in turning around the long downtrodden franchise.

“This is a resilient team,” Campbell said. “We’re built to handle some stuff.”

