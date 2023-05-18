A decade in the making

Moscow players celebrate Kaci Kiblen’s walk-off hit against Lakeland in an Idaho Class 4A district championship game Thursday at the Moscow Community Playfields.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

As Idaho state tournament action starts up today while regional crossover play happens this weekend in Washington, here are a few stories local prep softball fans might want to follow.

Area teams will take the field in Idaho Class 4A (Moscow), 2A (Orofino) and 1A (Potlatch, Clearwater Valley, Kendrick, Genesee) state tournament play while Clarkston will face a regional crossover game seeking to earn its first Washington Class 2A state berth in more than a decade.