Any team playing in the Whitepine League knows what the season typically has in store: competitive, back-and-forth contests and tight conference races.
The Potlatch Loggers last season finished 4-4 and missed out on one of the three playoff spots awarded to Whitepine League Division I teams. What the record doesn’t show is how close Potlatch was to being one of those three playoff teams.
In three out of four defeats last season, the Loggers lost by 14 points or less. The only loss that wasn’t within two scores was a 54-0 result to the league-winning Kamiah Kubs in the season finale.
The difference for Potlatch in 2022 between .500 and a playoff spot was marginal. This season, the goal is to shift the scales in the other direction.
“We have to avoid injuries. That’s what got us last year,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “We lost two key football players with injuries in that first half-year. It’ll be tough — first we got to stay healthy. That’s always important.”
In addition to health, the Loggers will need to rely on their returning players to carry the team to the promised land of the playoffs.
Quarterback/defensive back Jack Clark is one of the two returning senior letterwinners on the team. The fourth-year signal caller was arguably the most dangerous player on offense for Potlatch last season. Clark had several highlight performances in 2022, including a pair of four-touchdown performances against Troy and Logos, respectively.
As potent as the Loggers’ offense is, defense will be the key for whether the team manages to take that next step.
Potlatch will face a variety of offenses such as Logos’ potent passing, Lapwai’s balanced physical approach and bruiser running games from both Kamiah and Clearwater Valley. The Loggers’ defense will need to be flexible and ready for anything on a week-to-week basis.
The returning letterwinner underclassmen will play a huge role in how prepared the defense and offense will be against the stiff competition of the Whitepine League.
Jacob Keck returns as a sophomore and is expected to make a jump on both defensive and offensive lines after making second-team all-defense last year as a freshman. Ben Johnson and Jay Marshall are expected to fill the shoes left at the running back position by graduated all-league tight end Wyatt Johnson.
Junior Waylan Marshall is also expected to take a step forward on both sides of the ball. At receiver, the elder Marshall will be tasked with receiving additional targets once typically meant for since-graduated all-league tight end Sam Barnes. Johnson, in addition to his expanded role in the backfield, will have additional shoes to fill at linebacker with the graduation of another 2022 all-league player, Avery Palmer.
“We have some questions on defense,” Ball said. “So we’ll see how quickly we can progress in that area. ... Hopefully, at the beginning of the year before we play those teams in the league, our defense progresses rapidly and gives us an opportunity to compete against those favorites in the league.”
Regardless of how the defense progresses, Ball is confident his team will be in a prime position to compete in a Whitepine League he anticipates to be more competitive than last season.
“I think overall, the league from top to bottom is going to be a more competitive league,” Ball said. “It’s going to be a battle every week. That’s just how the league is stacked up this year.”
The first hurdle the Loggers will have to clear will be against Genesee at 7 p.m. Friday at home in Potlatch.
3 things to watch
Potlatch allowed 40 points or more in three games in 2022, and went 1-2 in those contests. How the defense will be able to improve or maintain that mark from a season ago without key graduates will be something to watch.
Three out of four Loggers losses were decided by two scores or less. If the league plays out record-wise as it did last year, winning two of those games would put Potlatch in the playoffs.
The Loggers return most of the team from a season ago but are without all-league players on both sides of the ball. Potlatch is going with a committee approach to replace the production left by Palmer and Johnson’s departures.
POTLATCH
COACH — Ryan Ball (eighth Season)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 4-4, 3-4 in Whitepine League
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Jay Marshall, soph., RB/DB; Jacob Keck, soph., G/NG; Ben Johnson, jr., RB/LB; Waylan Marshall, jr., WR/DB; Tanner Garrels, jr., G/LB; Pablo Gonzalez, sr., C/NG; Jack Clark, sr., QB/DB.
SCHEDULE
Sept. 1 — Genesee, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 — Prairie, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 — at Deary, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 — at Troy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 — Logos, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 — at Clearwater Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 — at Lapwai, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 — Kamiah, 7 p.m.
