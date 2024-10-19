Sections
SportsOctober 19, 2024

Logos shatters Kendrick’s 31-game win streak

Knights now hold first place in 2A Whitepine League

Sam Taylor
Logos celebrates its win over Kendrick Friday.,
Logos players sing the doxology after a win over Kendrick Friday in Kendrick.,
Logos players celebrate their win over Kendrick Friday in Kendrick.,
Logos wide receiver Lucius Comis lands in just inside the end zone for a touchdown Friday in Kendrick.,
Logos defensive tackle Peter Story pressures Kendrick quarterback Maddox Kirkland Friday in Kendrick.,
Logos Baxter Covington dodges Kendrick defenders Cade Silflow and Orion Stewart Friday in Kendrick.,
Kendrick fans cheer from the sidelines as the Tigers take on Logos Friday in Kendrick.,
Kendricks Sawyer Hewett is tackled by Logos Seamus Wilson Friday in Kendrick.,
Logos Seamus Wilson is tackled by Kendricks Ralli Roetcisoender Friday in Kendrick.,
Kendrick senior Evan Simpson enters the field with family Friday for senior night recognition in Kendrick.,
Kendricks Ralli Roetcisoender loses control of the ball as he is tackled by Logos Baxter Covington Friday in Kendrick.,
Kendricks Cade Silflow pushes against a Logos defender while carrying the ball Friday in Kendrick.,
Kendricks Ralli Roetcisoender blocks a pass intended for Logos Dominic Porras Friday in Kendrick.,
Kendrick�s Xavier Carpenter and Cade Silflow celebrate Carpenter�s touchdown against Logos Friday in Kendrick.,
Kendrick�s Ralli Roetcisoender blocks a pass intended for Logos� Dominic Porras Friday in Kendrick.,
Kendrick�s Cade Silflow jumps to complete a pass with pressure from Logos� Ryan Daniels, left, and Seamus Willson Friday in Kendrick.,
Logos fans cheer for their team after a first down against Kendrick Friday in Kendrick.,
Kendrick�s Ralli Roetcisoender and Cade Silflow celebrate Silflow�s touchdown against Logos Friday in Kendrick.,
Logos Ryan Daniels completes a pass with pressure from Kendrick defenders Friday in Kendrick.,
Logos� Seamus Wilson is tackled by Kendrick�s Caleb O�Bryant for a first down near the end zone Friday in Kendrick.,
Kendrick seniors take the field with loved ones to be recognized Friday for senior night in Kendrick.,
Kendrick�s Xavier Carpenter intercepts a pass intended for Logos� Lucius Comis Friday in Kendrick.,
KENDRICK — The sizable crowd of Logos Knights supporters counted down in unison “5…4…3…2…1.” Some followed one with zero; others just chose to scream.

The visiting team from Moscow had done what no team in nearly three years could do.

The Logos Knights (7-1, 6-0) beat the three-time reigning state champion Kendrick Tigers (6-1, 5-1) by a score of 30-18.

Logos trailed 12-6 at halftime, before turning to junior running back Asaph Grieser, quarterback Seamus Wilson and the Knights’ defense to find the end zone, drain the clock and keep Kendrick’s offense scoreless for three quarters.

A historic win

Kendrick’s last loss was nearly three years ago. Since then, the Tigers had won three straight Class 1A DII state championships and 31 consecutive games.

Kendrick moved up to the 2A Whitepine League this season, which meant stiffer competition. The Tigers entered the game undefeated with another string of blowout victories.

It was a scoreless first quarter and the Tigers posted 12 straight points after Logos struck first to enter the locker room at the break up 12-6.

However, the Knights shut out the Tigers’ offense in the second half.

“Teams measure themselves off Kendrick because they’re so good. They are the standard,” Logos coach Nick Holloway said. “And to go in here and play with them and to beat them, it shows our program’s come a long way.”

Holloway said Logos struggled in the first several years of the program because kids did not have football experience. After investing in a youth program, Holloway said Logos has a dedicated crop of skilled football players, including eight seniors.

Sawyer Hewett’s kickoff return

It was senior night for the Kendrick Tigers, and perhaps the most talented senior of them all, Sawyer Hewett, did not waste the opportunity to prove to his school why he is among the best.

After Logos took a two-point lead, the Knights experienced the misfortune of kicking the ball right to Hewett’s hands in the middle of the field.

Hewett saw an opening, raced through it and sprinted several dozen yards for the score to put Kendrick up 18-14.

“You can’t kick the ball to No. 19 in the middle of the field,” Holloway said. “He’s a stud.”

Grieser leads the Knights’ crusade to victory

Logos’ starting running back left the game with an injury, leading the Knights to crown Grieser as the bellcow back they would turn to.

Grieser typically plays wide receiver and had just two in-game reps to his name.

The result was 10 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown.

“Take a guy that’s not played a position and put him there and then he performs in a big game like this, that’s composure. And that was something we talked about before the game. Have composure,” Holloway said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen. Don’t let it rattle you. Just keep coming back and our guys were really composed.”

The junior spot running back is Logos’ player-elected special teams captain.

“He’s already put the effort into him and his teammates and so now we can put things into him and trust that we’re gonna get something back.” Holloway said.

Grieser said the exact moment he scored is a bit of a blur. But he does know one thing:

“I definitely got hit by someone and I kept running,” he said.

Outlook for Logos and Kendrick

After Logos’ win over Kendrick, both teams have one loss, but the Knights remain undefeated in the Whitepine League.

Kendrick coach Zane Hobert said that the next week becomes huge for Kendrick and the Tigers will be eager to beat Praire and cement a spot in the playoffs.

Both teams have basically clinched playoff spots and may very well see each other again in a matter of weeks.

“I told them I hope to see them in the state championship,” Holloway said.

Logos 0 6 8 16 — 30

Kendrick 0 12 6 0 — 18

FIRST QUARTER

No Scores

SECOND QUARTER

Logos — Lucis Comis 23 pass from Seamus Wilson (run failed) 8:40

Kendrick — Xavier Carpenter 1 run (run failed) 2:19

Kendrick — Cade Silflow 15 pass from Maddox Kirkland (pass failed)

THIRD QUARTER

Logos — Wilson 1 run (George Evans pass from Wilson)

Kendrick — Sawyer Hewett kickoff return touchdown (run failed)

FOURTH QUARTER

Logos — Asaph Grieser (Grieser pass from Wilson)

Logos — Ryan Daniels 9 pass from Wilson (Daniels pass from Wilson)

Passing — Logos: Seamus Wilson 11-21-1-138 Kendrick: Maddox Kirkland 12-27-173

Rushing — Logos: Wilson 19-50, Asaph Grieser 10-42, Baxter Covington 4-14; Kendrick: Xavier Carpenter 11-30, Sawyer Hewett 5-9, Ralli Roetcisoender 2-14, Orion Stewart 1-12, Kirkland 2-6, Receiving — Logos: Covington 1-11, Lucis Comis 3-57, Dominic Porras 4-44, Ryan Daniels 4-19;

Kendrick: Sawyer Hewett 4-67, Cade Silflow 4-59, Xavier Carpenter 1-23 Ralli Roetcisoender 2-18, Kolt Koepp 1-5

Taylor can be reached at 208-848-2268, staylor@lmtribune.com or on X (formerly Twitter) @Sam_C_Taylor.

high school sports
Logos Knights
Logos football
Kendrick football
