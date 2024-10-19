Logos shatters Kendrick’s 31-game win streak

KENDRICK — The sizable crowd of Logos Knights supporters counted down in unison “5…4…3…2…1.” Some followed one with zero; others just chose to scream.

The visiting team from Moscow had done what no team in nearly three years could do.

The Logos Knights (7-1, 6-0) beat the three-time reigning state champion Kendrick Tigers (6-1, 5-1) by a score of 30-18.

Logos trailed 12-6 at halftime, before turning to junior running back Asaph Grieser, quarterback Seamus Wilson and the Knights’ defense to find the end zone, drain the clock and keep Kendrick’s offense scoreless for three quarters.

A historic win

Kendrick’s last loss was nearly three years ago. Since then, the Tigers had won three straight Class 1A DII state championships and 31 consecutive games.

Kendrick moved up to the 2A Whitepine League this season, which meant stiffer competition. The Tigers entered the game undefeated with another string of blowout victories.

It was a scoreless first quarter and the Tigers posted 12 straight points after Logos struck first to enter the locker room at the break up 12-6.

However, the Knights shut out the Tigers’ offense in the second half.

“Teams measure themselves off Kendrick because they’re so good. They are the standard,” Logos coach Nick Holloway said. “And to go in here and play with them and to beat them, it shows our program’s come a long way.”

Holloway said Logos struggled in the first several years of the program because kids did not have football experience. After investing in a youth program, Holloway said Logos has a dedicated crop of skilled football players, including eight seniors.

Sawyer Hewett’s kickoff return

It was senior night for the Kendrick Tigers, and perhaps the most talented senior of them all, Sawyer Hewett, did not waste the opportunity to prove to his school why he is among the best.

After Logos took a two-point lead, the Knights experienced the misfortune of kicking the ball right to Hewett’s hands in the middle of the field.

Hewett saw an opening, raced through it and sprinted several dozen yards for the score to put Kendrick up 18-14.

“You can’t kick the ball to No. 19 in the middle of the field,” Holloway said. “He’s a stud.”

Grieser leads the Knights’ crusade to victory

Logos’ starting running back left the game with an injury, leading the Knights to crown Grieser as the bellcow back they would turn to.

Grieser typically plays wide receiver and had just two in-game reps to his name.

The result was 10 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown.

“Take a guy that’s not played a position and put him there and then he performs in a big game like this, that’s composure. And that was something we talked about before the game. Have composure,” Holloway said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen. Don’t let it rattle you. Just keep coming back and our guys were really composed.”

The junior spot running back is Logos’ player-elected special teams captain.

“He’s already put the effort into him and his teammates and so now we can put things into him and trust that we’re gonna get something back.” Holloway said.

Grieser said the exact moment he scored is a bit of a blur. But he does know one thing: