LOOKING BACK AT SPORTS IN 2024

Just a few of the many sports photos taken by our photographers this year
Lewiston Tribune
Lapwai guard Kase Wynott embraces head coach Zachary Eastman after breaking the all-time career points record Thursday at Lapwai.August Frank/Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
The Washington State bench cheers on their team against Santa Clara during a quarter of a second round game of the Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament at Beasley Coliseum Sunday in Pullman.August Frank/Tribune
Idaho defensive back Tommy McCormick yells out he needs to tackle someone during a scrimmage at the Kibbie Dome Saturday in Moscow.August Frank/Tribune
The Lewiston student section cheers on a touchdown against Clarkston during the Battle of the Bridges football game Friday at Clarkston.August Frank/Tribune
Pullman running back Brady Coulter and Moscow wide receiver Butch Kiblen embrace after the game Friday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Kendrick wide receiver Ralli Roetcisoender stiff arms a Logos player in a semifinal game of the Idaho State Football Class 2A Championships Friday at Bengal Field in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
August Frank/Tribune
