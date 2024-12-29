Sections
SportsDecember 29, 2024

LOOKING BACK AT SPORTS IN 2024

Just a few of the many sports photos taken by our photographers this year

story image illustation
Lewiston Tribune
Lapwai guard Kase Wynott embraces head coach Zachary Eastman after breaking the all-time career points record Thursday at Lapwai.
Lapwai guard Kase Wynott embraces head coach Zachary Eastman after breaking the all-time career points record Thursday at Lapwai.August Frank/Tribune
story image illustation
Lewiston Tribune
The Washington State bench cheers on their team against Santa Clara during a quarter of a second round game of the Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament at Beasley Coliseum Sunday in Pullman.
The Washington State bench cheers on their team against Santa Clara during a quarter of a second round game of the Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament at Beasley Coliseum Sunday in Pullman.August Frank/Tribune
Idaho defensive back Tommy McCormick yells out he needs to tackle someone during a scrimmage at the Kibbie Dome Saturday in Moscow.
Idaho defensive back Tommy McCormick yells out he needs to tackle someone during a scrimmage at the Kibbie Dome Saturday in Moscow.August Frank/Tribune
The Lewiston student section cheers on a touchdown against Clarkston during the Battle of the Bridges football game Friday at Clarkston.
The Lewiston student section cheers on a touchdown against Clarkston during the Battle of the Bridges football game Friday at Clarkston.August Frank/Tribune
Pullman running back Brady Coulter and Moscow wide receiver Butch Kiblen embrace after the game Friday in Moscow.
Pullman running back Brady Coulter and Moscow wide receiver Butch Kiblen embrace after the game Friday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Kendrick wide receiver Ralli Roetcisoender stiff arms a Logos player in a semifinal game of the Idaho State Football Class 2A Championships Friday at Bengal Field in Lewiston.
Kendrick wide receiver Ralli Roetcisoender stiff arms a Logos player in a semifinal game of the Idaho State Football Class 2A Championships Friday at Bengal Field in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
August Frank/Tribune
Some of our top photo moments of 2024.

