Lustig near-perfect in Warrior men’s basketball victory

COLLEGE ROUNDUP

SALEM, Ore. — Colfax High School alum John Lustig was nearly perfect for Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball in a Cascade Conference win against Corban, finishing with a game-high 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the field and 2-for-2 from the foul line on Friday in Salem, Ore.

Alton Hamilton added 19 points and nine rebounds for LC State (21-6, 16-5), while MaCarhy Morris contributed 16 points and five assists.

On the other side, Corban’s Luc Krystkowiak paced his team with 18 points, while Ben Krystkowiak and Nikola Milosevic chipped in with nine each.

“Great road win for our guys,” Warriors coach Austin Johnson said. “Corban is a physical defense team, and I thought we really handled their pressure well with only nine turnovers. Our first-half defense is what won us the game.”

LEWIS-CLARK STATE (21-6, 16-5)

Lustig 9-10 2-2 20, Hamilton 7-11 5-5 19, Morris 6-10 3-3 16, Skaife 4-10 0-2 11, King 1-6 0-0 2, Salguero 2-5 0-0 4, Boykins 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 10-12 72.

CORBAN (14-13, 12-9)

L. Krystkowiak 7-16 2-2 18, Veliz 4-7 1-1 9, B. Krystkowiak 3-7 2-2 9, Hinton 0-3 0-0 0, Sherburne 0-2 0-0 0, Word 3-6 2-2 9, Milosevic 4-5 0-0 9, Caoile 2-3 0-0 5, Franklin 1-3 3-3 5, Verma 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 10-10 64.

Halftime — LCSC 32-24. 3-Point Goals — LCSC 4-15 (Skaife 3-8, Morris 1-1, Hamilton 0-1, King 0-5), Corban 6-19 (L. Krystkowiak 2-6, Milosevic 1-1, Caoile 1-1, B. Krystkowiak 1-2, Word 1-4 , Hinton 0-1, Franklin 0-1, Sherburne 0-2). Rebounds — LCSC 31 (Hamilton 9), Corban 25 (Hinton, L. Krystkowiak 4). Assists — LCSC 11 (Morris 5), Corban 9 (L. Krystkowiak 3). Total Fouls — LCSC 10, Corban 13. A — 251.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALLLCSC 91, Corban 51

SALEM, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State had five players in double figures in its Cascade Conference victory over Corban.

Ellie Sander led Lewis-Clark State (22-5, 16-5) with 17 points. Sitara Byrd added 15, Kendall Wallace contributed 14 and Mataya Green and Darian Herring posted 12 each.

Corban (10-17, 8-13) was paced by Lizzy Bennett and Tori Younker, who each scored eight points.

“I love a balanced attack offensively and to see five in double digits and to do so efficiently was fantastic,” coach Caelyn Orlandi said. “I thought our offense exploded in the third quarter and it’s always great to have 20 assists in a game. Kendall Wallace shot the ball so well today and she competed so fiercely. Lindsey Wilson was tough on the boards and did a great job defending the basket.

“All our players that competed today contributed and it was an excellent team win. I loved our bench production and our ability to force turnovers and turn them into offense.”

LEWIS-CLARK STATE (22-5, 16-5)

Sander 6-10 1-1 17, Byrd 7-10 0-0 15, Green 4-8 4-5 12, Herring 5-8 2-2 12, Hymas 1-5 2-2 4, Wallace 5-9 0-0 14, Wilson 3-4 2-4 8, Karlberg 2-5 1-2 5, Barger 1-2 0-0 2, Beardin 1-3 0-2 2, Nelson 0-2 0-0 0, O’Neill 0-3 0-0 0, Brager 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-70 12-18 91.

CORBAN (10-17, 8-13)

Bennett 3-7 0-0 8, Younker 3-7 0-0 8, Albrecht 3-6 0-0 7, Hodnett 3-6 1-1 7, Wyllie 1-4 0-3 2, Yost 3-5 1-1 8, LaVergne 2-4 0-0 6, Van De Riet 1-2 0-0 2, Hoard 0-3 2-2 2, Jensen 0-4 1-2 1, Ihrig 0-2 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 5-9 51.

LC State 20 16 30 25—91

Corban 10 11 16 14—51

3-point goals — LCSC 9-25 (Sander 4-6, Wallace 4-8, Byrd 1-4, Herring 0-1, Beardin 0-1, Brager 0-1, Karlberg 0-2, Hymas 0-2), Corban 8-24 (LaVergne 2-4, Bennett 2-5, Younker 2-5, Yost 1-1, Albrecht 1-3, Jensen 0-1, Ihrig 0-1, Hoard 0-2, Wyllie 0-2). Rebounds — LCSC 42 (Wilson, Green 8), Corban 24 (Hodnett 6). Assists — LCSC 13 (Herring 4), Corban 13 (LaVergne 3). Total fouls — LCSC 13, Corban 19. Attendance — 512.

WOMEN’S TENNISBaylor 7, Washington State 0

WACO, Tex. — The traveling Cougars won three sets and forced two more to tiebreaks, but ultimately suffered a team scoreboard sweep in a nonconference team dual against the host Bears.

WSU’s Eva Alvarez Sande paired up with Maxine Murphy to win a 6-4 No. 1 doubles set, then dropped a down-to-the-wire No. 1 singles match to Baylor’s Cristina Tiglea with a final scoreline of 4-6, 6-4, 10-8. The Cougs (9-4) lost the other two doubles sets to drop the overall team point and fell in all six singles matches.

Doubles — Eva Alvarez Sande/Maxine Murphy, WSU, def. Cristina Tiglea/Liubov Kostenko 6-4; Na Dong/Sierra Berry, BU, def. Elyse Tse/Chisato Kanemaki (WSU) 7-6 (4); Zuzanna Kubacha/Wenfei Yu, BU, def. Hania Abouelsaad/Martina Puvill 6-3.

Singles — Tiglea, BU, def. Alvarez Sande 4-6, 6-4, 10-8; Kostenko, BU, def. Murphy 6-2, 6-3, Kubacha, BU, def. Tse 6-1, 6-3; Na Dong, BU, def. Hania Abouelsaad 3-6, 6-3, 10-3; Kennedy Gibbs, BU, def. Martina Markov 7-6, 6-2; Wenfei Yu, BU, def. Chisato Kanemaki 6-1, 6-2.

MEN’S TENNIS