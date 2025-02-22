Lustig near-perfect in Warrior men’s basketball victory

COLLEGE ROUNDUP
SALEM, Ore. — Colfax High School alum John Lustig was nearly perfect for Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball in a Cascade Conference win against Corban, finishing with a game-high 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the field and 2-for-2 from the foul line on Friday in Salem, Ore.
Alton Hamilton added 19 points and nine rebounds for LC State (21-6, 16-5), while MaCarhy Morris contributed 16 points and five assists.
On the other side, Corban’s Luc Krystkowiak paced his team with 18 points, while Ben Krystkowiak and Nikola Milosevic chipped in with nine each.
“Great road win for our guys,” Warriors coach Austin Johnson said. “Corban is a physical defense team, and I thought we really handled their pressure well with only nine turnovers. Our first-half defense is what won us the game.”
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (21-6, 16-5)
Lustig 9-10 2-2 20, Hamilton 7-11 5-5 19, Morris 6-10 3-3 16, Skaife 4-10 0-2 11, King 1-6 0-0 2, Salguero 2-5 0-0 4, Boykins 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 10-12 72.
CORBAN (14-13, 12-9)
L. Krystkowiak 7-16 2-2 18, Veliz 4-7 1-1 9, B. Krystkowiak 3-7 2-2 9, Hinton 0-3 0-0 0, Sherburne 0-2 0-0 0, Word 3-6 2-2 9, Milosevic 4-5 0-0 9, Caoile 2-3 0-0 5, Franklin 1-3 3-3 5, Verma 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 10-10 64.
Halftime — LCSC 32-24. 3-Point Goals — LCSC 4-15 (Skaife 3-8, Morris 1-1, Hamilton 0-1, King 0-5), Corban 6-19 (L. Krystkowiak 2-6, Milosevic 1-1, Caoile 1-1, B. Krystkowiak 1-2, Word 1-4 , Hinton 0-1, Franklin 0-1, Sherburne 0-2). Rebounds — LCSC 31 (Hamilton 9), Corban 25 (Hinton, L. Krystkowiak 4). Assists — LCSC 11 (Morris 5), Corban 9 (L. Krystkowiak 3). Total Fouls — LCSC 10, Corban 13. A — 251.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLLCSC 91, Corban 51
SALEM, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State had five players in double figures in its Cascade Conference victory over Corban.
Ellie Sander led Lewis-Clark State (22-5, 16-5) with 17 points. Sitara Byrd added 15, Kendall Wallace contributed 14 and Mataya Green and Darian Herring posted 12 each.
Corban (10-17, 8-13) was paced by Lizzy Bennett and Tori Younker, who each scored eight points.
“I love a balanced attack offensively and to see five in double digits and to do so efficiently was fantastic,” coach Caelyn Orlandi said. “I thought our offense exploded in the third quarter and it’s always great to have 20 assists in a game. Kendall Wallace shot the ball so well today and she competed so fiercely. Lindsey Wilson was tough on the boards and did a great job defending the basket.
“All our players that competed today contributed and it was an excellent team win. I loved our bench production and our ability to force turnovers and turn them into offense.”
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (22-5, 16-5)
Sander 6-10 1-1 17, Byrd 7-10 0-0 15, Green 4-8 4-5 12, Herring 5-8 2-2 12, Hymas 1-5 2-2 4, Wallace 5-9 0-0 14, Wilson 3-4 2-4 8, Karlberg 2-5 1-2 5, Barger 1-2 0-0 2, Beardin 1-3 0-2 2, Nelson 0-2 0-0 0, O’Neill 0-3 0-0 0, Brager 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-70 12-18 91.
CORBAN (10-17, 8-13)
Bennett 3-7 0-0 8, Younker 3-7 0-0 8, Albrecht 3-6 0-0 7, Hodnett 3-6 1-1 7, Wyllie 1-4 0-3 2, Yost 3-5 1-1 8, LaVergne 2-4 0-0 6, Van De Riet 1-2 0-0 2, Hoard 0-3 2-2 2, Jensen 0-4 1-2 1, Ihrig 0-2 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 5-9 51.
LC State 20 16 30 25—91
Corban 10 11 16 14—51
3-point goals — LCSC 9-25 (Sander 4-6, Wallace 4-8, Byrd 1-4, Herring 0-1, Beardin 0-1, Brager 0-1, Karlberg 0-2, Hymas 0-2), Corban 8-24 (LaVergne 2-4, Bennett 2-5, Younker 2-5, Yost 1-1, Albrecht 1-3, Jensen 0-1, Ihrig 0-1, Hoard 0-2, Wyllie 0-2). Rebounds — LCSC 42 (Wilson, Green 8), Corban 24 (Hodnett 6). Assists — LCSC 13 (Herring 4), Corban 13 (LaVergne 3). Total fouls — LCSC 13, Corban 19. Attendance — 512.
WOMEN’S TENNISBaylor 7, Washington State 0
WACO, Tex. — The traveling Cougars won three sets and forced two more to tiebreaks, but ultimately suffered a team scoreboard sweep in a nonconference team dual against the host Bears.
WSU’s Eva Alvarez Sande paired up with Maxine Murphy to win a 6-4 No. 1 doubles set, then dropped a down-to-the-wire No. 1 singles match to Baylor’s Cristina Tiglea with a final scoreline of 4-6, 6-4, 10-8. The Cougs (9-4) lost the other two doubles sets to drop the overall team point and fell in all six singles matches.
Doubles — Eva Alvarez Sande/Maxine Murphy, WSU, def. Cristina Tiglea/Liubov Kostenko 6-4; Na Dong/Sierra Berry, BU, def. Elyse Tse/Chisato Kanemaki (WSU) 7-6 (4); Zuzanna Kubacha/Wenfei Yu, BU, def. Hania Abouelsaad/Martina Puvill 6-3.
Singles — Tiglea, BU, def. Alvarez Sande 4-6, 6-4, 10-8; Kostenko, BU, def. Murphy 6-2, 6-3, Kubacha, BU, def. Tse 6-1, 6-3; Na Dong, BU, def. Hania Abouelsaad 3-6, 6-3, 10-3; Kennedy Gibbs, BU, def. Martina Markov 7-6, 6-2; Wenfei Yu, BU, def. Chisato Kanemaki 6-1, 6-2.
MEN’S TENNIS
Arizona Christian 5, Lewis-Clark State 2
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Pablo Herrera of Lewis-Clark State was on the winning side in both singles and doubles play, but the Warriors fell to Arizona Christian in their first team dual against a fellow NAIA team this season.
Herrera’s victories were hard-won as he pulled out a 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 No. 2 singles battle and teamed up with Austin Swing to prevail in a No. 2 doubles set that went to a tiebreak. Alvaro Camino also found success for LCSC (2-4) with a 7-6 (1), 6-3 No. 6 singles win.
Singles — Hugo Abril, AC, def. Giacomo Moreira 6-2, 6-0; Pablo Herrera, LC, def. Lennert Lemahieu 6-1, 3-6, 7-5; Petar Wemmenhove, AC, def. Nell Rollin 6-0, 6-2; Samuel Miyata, AC, def. Austin Swing 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; Adrian Smith, AC, def. Gautam Balakrishnan 6-2, 6-2; Alvaro Camino, LC, def. Jose Uzcategui 7-6 (1), 6-3.
Doubles — Lemahieu/Abril, AC, def. Moreira/Camino 6-4; Swing/Herrera, LC, def. Miyata/Wemmenhove 7-6 (5); Fenosoa Rasendra/Smith, AC, def. Juan Pablo Naranjo/Balakrishnan 6-2.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
Two school records falls for WSU swimming
HOUSTON, Tex. — Washington State set two school records and earned three medals on Day 3 of the Mountain West Conference championships.
Sophomore Ariel Wang broke the school record in the 400 IM, earning silver with a time of 4 minutes 13.88 seconds, while the 200 freestyle relay team of Darcy Revitt, Emily Lundgren, Addyson Lewis, and Emma Wright set a school record of 1:29.70, finishing second.
Lundgren also took third in the 100 fly with a time of 52.83 seconds.
WSU is in fifth place through 14 events, trailing fourth-place Fresno State by 21 points. The final day of competition is today at the same site.
BASEBALL
Michigan State 9, Washington State 2
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Cougars managed just three hits, allowed nine runs and dropped the Kleberg Bank Collegiate Classic opener to Michigan State at Whataburger Field.
Starting pitcher Griffin Smith covered five innings for Washington State (0-5), righting the ship after allowing four runs in the first inning to Michigan State (5-0).
The Spartans held the Cougars scoreless until the ninth inning when Noah Thein was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score Max Hartman and Will Creswell walked to score Luke Thiele.
It was too little, too late for the Cougars, who are still looking for their first win.
Michigan St. 400 000 140—9 13 0
Washington St. 000 000 002—2 3 3
Dzierwa, Farquhar (8), Pianto (9) and Berry; Smith, Haider (6), Stowe (8), Chambers (8) and Cresswell.
MSU hits — Sokolove 2 Picot 2, Busch 2, Williams 2, McKay, Dresselhouse, Berry, Seymour, Anderson.
WSU hits — Hartman, Thiele, Longo.
TRACK AND FIELD
Four wins for WSU on Day 1 of conference meet
SPOKANE — Grant Buckmiller, Gavin Dimick, Tatum Moku and the WSU women’s distance medley relay team all won titles on Day 1 of the 2025 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Indoor Track & Field Championships Friday at The Podium.
With 71 points, the Cougar men are in first place with one more day to go. Long Beach State (65) and Portland (62) trail WSU.
The WSU women are in fourth place with 36 points, behind Oregon State (46.5), Long Beach State (46) and UC Davis (36).
Buckmiller turned in a WSU-record 20.72 seconds in the 200-meter dash — the 14th-fastest time in the NCAA Division I this year.
Dimick set a personal best of 5.20-meters in the men’s pole vault to win the title. Moku turned in a 4.36 showing to win the women’s pole vault title.
The team of Rosemary Longisa, Zakiya Hill, Riley Pyeatt and Zenah Cheptoo won the distance medley with a time of 11:23.57.