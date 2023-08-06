M’s overpower Angels for 4th straight win

The Mariners' Dylan Moore (25) celebrates in the dugout after scoring off of a double hit by Julio Rodriguez during the third inning of a game Saturday against the Angels in Anaheim, Calif.

 AP Ashley Landis

ANAHEIM, Calif. — George Kirby pitched seven stellar innings of three-hit ball for his career-best 10th victory, and Julio Rodríguez had a two-run double among his three hits in the Seattle Mariners’ fourth straight win, 3-2 over the stumbling Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

Brandon Drury drove in a run on a ground-rule double off Mariners reliever Andrés Muñoz during the Angels’ two-out rally in the ninth, but the ball bouncing over the fence prevented pinch-runner Andrew Velazquez from easily scoring the tying run. Muñoz then struck out Hunter Renfroe with the bases loaded to end the Mariners’ third straight win in this four-game series.

