Brown

Washington State junior outfielder Sam Brown receives congratulations after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of Friday's nonconference game against Southern Indiana at Bailey-Brayton Field.

 WSU Athletics

PULLMAN — The fantastic start to the Washington State baseball season cotninued Friday in its home opener.

Sophomore shortstop Cam Magee’s two-out single in the seventh inning scored junior outfielder Sam Brown with the winning run as the Cougars outlasted Southern Indiana 7-5 in a nonconference game before 1,126 fans at Bailey-Brayton Field.

