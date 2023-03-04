Washington State junior outfielder Sam Brown receives congratulations after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of Friday's nonconference game against Southern Indiana at Bailey-Brayton Field.
PULLMAN — The fantastic start to the Washington State baseball season cotninued Friday in its home opener.
Sophomore shortstop Cam Magee’s two-out single in the seventh inning scored junior outfielder Sam Brown with the winning run as the Cougars outlasted Southern Indiana 7-5 in a nonconference game before 1,126 fans at Bailey-Brayton Field.
“It was a tough game,” WSU coach Brian Green said. “I was proud of our guys. They competed. It was tough to get things going offensively. We had a tough time finding feel today. But 16 hits in the home opener in cold weather is pretty impressive by the guys.”
Brown went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, two runs scored and three RBI for the Cougars (8-1), who outhit the Screaming Eagles 16-10. Sophomore third baseman Elijah Hainline went 3-for-4 wtih an RBI. Sophomore catcher Jacob Morrow was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Junior outfielder Jonah Advincula went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Senior first baseman Jacob McKeon was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
Caleb Niehaus went 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBI for Southern Indiana (5-4). Evan Kahre was 2-for-4.
Junior right-hander Andrew Baughn (3-0) allowed one hit, one walk and one earned run in 2 innings of relief to pick up the victory. Junior right-hander Chase Grillo allowed a hit and a walk in the ninth inning to earn his third save. He struck out three.
Adam Weihe (0-1) allowed four hits and an earned run in three innings of relief to take the loss. He struck out five.
The Cougars went up 4-0 after scoring three in the first and one in the second. Brown hit a one-out, two-run homer to right-center in the first. Morrow followed with a double and Hainline followed with an RBI single. In the second, Advincula singled home senior second baseman Jake Harvey with two outs.
The Screaming Eagles came back with three runs in the third and one in the sixth to tie the game at 4. In the third, Gavin McLarty singled home a run with two outs, then Niehaus followed with a two-run triple. With one out and the bases loaded in the sixth, Tucker Ebest had a sacrifice fly to score a run.
Then in the bottom of the seventh, Brown and Hainline singled around a pair of outs, then Magee followed with a single up the middle to score Brown for a 5-4 Washington State advantage.
The Cougars added two insurance runs in the eighth with two outs as Brown singled home Harvey, then Morrow sent pinch-runner Bryce Matthews home on another single.
Niehaus had a one-out single that made it 7-5, but Grillo got the next two to strike out to end the game.
The two teams continue their three-game series at 2:05 p.m. today.
Southern Indiana 003 001 001—5 10 1
Washington State 310 000 12x—7 16 0
Hutson, Kiesel (3), Weihe (5), Anderson (8), Ciuffetelli (8), Stamm (8) and McNew; Hawkins, Jones (5), Baughn (6), Grillo (9) and Morrow. W — Baughn. L — Weihe. S — Grillo.