LAS VEGAS — Washington State junior Charlisse Leger-Walker left for her homeland of New Zealand twice during the season. Once to see her grandmother, Mere Smith, when she became ill, and a second time for Smith's funeral.
On Sunday, Leger-Walker honored her grandmother.
Leger-Walker scored 23 points and senior center Bella Murekatete added 21 as the Cougars earned a trip to the NCAA tournament by beating No. 19 UCLA 65-61 in the Pac-12 tournament title game at Michelob ULTRA Arena.
“This whole tournament, I think, my Nana’s been looking over me,” said Leger-Walker, who was named the tournament’s most outstanding player. “This one was definitely for her and for my family back home.”
YESS YESS 1000x YESS!! GO COUGS!!! That one was definitely for you Nana!!! ❤️❤️🫶 way to BALL @WSUCougarWBB RING SZN!!— KLW (@KlegerWalker) March 6, 2023
Charlisse 𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐃-Walker 👑 pic.twitter.com/tDJltwDUOL— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 6, 2023
It's the first Pac-12 championship for Washington State in a women’s sport. It will be the Cougars' third consecutive appearance in the field of 68.
Up by three with nine seconds left, Washington State freshman guard Astera Tuhina got a piece of a 3-point attempt by UCLA's Charisma Osborne. With the arrow pointing their way, the Cougars took possession after a held ball on the rebound, and sophomore guard Tara Wallack hit one of two free throws with 5.1 seconds left to give Washington State a four-point lead.
Then it was celebration time. As they've done throughout the postseason, the Cougar players danced to their theme, Shania Twain's hit song, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"
Tuhina had six assists and Wallack added eight rebounds for the Cougars (23-10).
While it’s been players like Leger-Walker and Murekatete grabbing the headlines, Tuhina’s teammates praised her maturity and poise as a freshman.
“We’ve been saying since the first time she stepped on the campus, Astera is not a freshman,” Murekatete said. “She has the experience, she has the IQ — everything about AT — she has a great feeling for the game. I’m just so blessed and thankful to have her on the team.
“Her poise, how she reads the defense, how she's so good at offense really helped us with every single thing we needed in the last moment."
Osborne led the Bruins (25-9) with 19 points. Kiki Rice scored 13 points and Emily Bessoir added 11 for UCLA.
“I think we definitely could have executed better setting new screens, play with pace, play with tempo,” Rice said. “I think it’s more on us being able to execute our offense and get the looks that we want to get.”
Washington State shot 22-of-41 (53.7%) from the floor, including 7-of-11 (63.6%) from 3-point range. The Cougars were the most efficient team in the tournament, shooting 46.2% (92-of-199).
UCLA came in as the highest-scoring team in the tournament, averaging 74.3 points on 38.5% shooting after three games, but struggled to find any rhythm from the opening tip, suffocated by the tournament’s No. 1 scoring defense. The Bruins finished 22-of-60 (36.7%) from the floor and 26.3% (5-of-19) from 3-point range.
Although they held a four-point lead after one quarter, the Bruins were cold from the outset. They hit just 35% (7-of-20) in the first quarter, including 1-of-6 (16.7%) from 3-point range, and followed that with a 30.8% clip (4-of-13) in the second period.
MORE CHARLISSE — Leger-Walker set the tournament record with 76 points. She reached double figures in each game, scoring 23, 15, 15 and 23 points. Her 11 3-pointers tied for the sixth most made in a single tournament.
ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM — Joining Leger-Walker on the All-tournament team were Murekatete, Rice and Osborne, along with Emily Bessoir (UCLA) and Cameron Brink (Stanford).
BIG PICTURE — The Cougars were the first No. 7 seed to advance to the Pac-12 championship game. The previous lowest seed to make the championship round was the No. 6 seed, in 2009 (USC) and 2022 (Utah).
UP NEXT — Washington State awaits to see where it will go in the tournament.
Huge congrats to @WSUCougarWBB! Conference champs for the first time in school history! Go Cougs!— klay thompson (@KlayThompson) March 6, 2023
Go Cougs! For the first time EVER our @WSUCougarWBB are PAC-12 Tournament Champions! Congratulations to this history making team of incredible young women!— Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) March 6, 2023
In Sunday’s final Bracketology update, Pac-12 tournament champ Washington State moves up a seed line to a No. 6. https://t.co/ZVw6RQne2A— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) March 6, 2023
WASHINGTON ST. (23-10)
Motuga 0-0 0-0 0, Murekatete 8-11 5-7 21, Leger-Walker 7-11 4-5 23, Teder 2-3 2-2 7, Wallack 1-3 1-2 4, Sarver 0-1 0-0 0, Tuhina 2-6 2-2 6, Clarke 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 22-41 14-18 65.
UCLA (25-9)
Bessoir 4-7 1-1 11, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Conti 2-9 0-0 5, Osborne 6-16 6-7 19, Rice 5-16 2-2 13, Iwuala 0-0 0-0 0, Jaquez 1-2 3-4 5, Sontag 2-4 0-0 4, Jones 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 22-60 12-14 61.
Washington St. 14 18 12 21—65
UCLA 18 10 14 19—61
3-Point Goals: Washington St. 7-11 (Leger-Walker 5-7, Wallack 1-1, Teder 1-2, Sarver 0-1), UCLA 5-19 (Bessoir 2-5, Conti 1-3, Rice 1-3, Osborne 1-4, Jaquez 0-1, Sontag 0-1, Jones 0-2). Rebounds: Washington St. 31 (Wallack 8), UCLA 29 (Bessoir 5, Jaquez 5). Assists: Washington St. 17 (Tuhina 6), UCLA 8 (Bessoir 3, Osborne 3). Total Fouls: Washington St. 12, UCLA 16. A: 5,032.