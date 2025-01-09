The Vandal football program has changed quite a bit with new coaches, new players and even a scheduling change in the weeks since new coach Thomas Ford Jr. returned to Moscow as Idaho’s next football coach after former coach Jason Eck took the helm at New Mexico.

Here is a look at the coaches and players new to Moscow, those who chose to return and where some former Vandals are playing next in this January Vandal football notebook.

Idaho retains RB Eli Cummings, other key pieces

After a player-led campaign, Ford’s hiring convinced a number of players to withdraw from the NCAA transfer portal or not enter at all. Several players had entered the portal after Eck’s departure in early December.

Ford was a part of Eck’s staff as running backs coach and special teams coordinator from 2022-23. He coached running backs at Oregon State in 2024.

Ford said he met with the majority of the roster on Zoom shortly after his hiring in December. The meeting included many of the players who were in the transfer portal.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever been more happy in my life than that first five minutes of that Zoom,” Ford said. “Just seeing so many familiar faces, seeing so many guys that are just fired up about being Vandals — that was pretty special to me.”

In the weeks since that meeting, Idaho running back Eli Cummings has headlined a group of Vandals who had entered the portal but have since withdrawn.

Cummings posted the following to X on Dec. 31: “I have decided to withdraw from the transfer portal & Run It Back one more time wit my guy @CoachTFord!”

Cummings has spent four years in Moscow and welcomed the arrival of Eck and Ford with 965 combined yards in 2022 and 2024. He redshirted in 2023.

Offensive lineman Nate Azzopardi withdrew from the portal as well, he announced on Dec. 23.

“Officially withdrawn from the portal. VANDAL 4L @VandalFootball @CoachTFord,” he posted to X with a video of himself with “Year 6” written in golden text.

The Vandals also retained two critical components of their defense as lineman Zach Krotzer and linebacker Isiah King returned to Moscow.

In a year in which multiple players struggled with injuries during the season, Krotzer played in each of Idaho’s 14 games, collecting 40 tackles, one sack and an interception.

Through 13 games, King recorded 48 tackles, two interceptions and a sack.

Idaho also added 6-foot-5 edge Kai Richardson from Oregon State and 6-5 tight end Oliver Fisher from Boise State.

Richardson attended Puyallup High School, the same school as Idaho’s 2024 leading receiver Jordan Dwyer.

Vandals send players to Power Four, FBS schools

About a dozen Vandals parlayed their FCS success into FBS roster spots.

Wide receivers Dwyer and Mark Hamper excelled as a dynamic duo in 2024 after the Vandals’ top two receivers from the year prior, Hayden Hatten and Jermaine Jackson made the jump to the CFL and NFL, respectively.

Dwyer and Hamper transferred to TCU and Wisconsin, respectively.

Linebacker Zach Johnson began attending classes at Stanford on Monday and tight End Mason Mini is also Bay Area-bound after flipping from Michigan State to California on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Dallas Afalava, who received an offer from former Washington State coaches Jake Dickert and Pete Kaligis at WSU, followed his former Palouse neighbors to their new gig at Wake Forest.

Idaho lost starting cornerback Andrew Marshall to Nebraska, offensive tackle Ayden Knapik to Illinois and edge Malakai Williams to Boise State.

Eck took a fair share of Vandals with him to New Mexico, including his son, linebacker Jaxton Eck, quarterback Jack Layne, cornerback Abraham Williams and offensive lineman Kaden Robnett.

Vandals build coaching staff

Ford’s first hire was former Idaho receivers coach and the Vandals’ 2016 Potato Bowl MVP quarterback Matt Linehan as his offensive coordinator.