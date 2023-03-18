From a pick to win their first game by current President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama, to the team’s famous Shania Twain shoutout, to the whirlwind of a week since winning the Pac-12 tournament, the Washington State women’s basketball team took to the mic ahead of its first NCAA tournament game today.

Here are some highlights from Friday’s news conference before the fifth-seeded Cougars (23-10) face 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast (32-3) at 11:30 a.m. Pacific (ESPNU) at Finneran Pavilion in Villanova, Pa.