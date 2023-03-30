March Madness seemingly amps up the online hate for athletes

FILE - Michigan forward Terrance Williams II (5) plays against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The toxic cauldron on social media is one of the minefields players in the NCAA Tournament must navigate. When the post came up suggesting Terrance Williams II be left for dead in a ditch, his dad decided enough was enough. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)

 Noah K. Murray

HOUSTON — It wasn’t so much that social media was criticizing his son. That happens sometimes — especially after a loss like that.

But when a post came up suggesting Terrance Williams II, a junior forward for Michigan, be left for dead in a ditch, his dad decided enough was enough. Terrance Williams Sr.’s profanity-laced response to all the haters was, in many ways, an expected byproduct of social media vitriol that bubbled up after the Wolverines blew an eight-point lead in a one-point loss to Vanderbilt earlier this month — not in the NCAA tournament but in the NIT.