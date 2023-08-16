KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ty France lined a two-run single to center in the 10th inning and the Seattle Mariners rebounded from a blown-seven run lead to beat the Kansas City Royals 10-8 on Tuesday night.

Eugenio Suárez, France, Teoscar Hernández and Josh Rojas homered in a seven-run fourth inning off Jordan Lyles, the Mariners’ first four-homer inning since May 2, 2002, at the Chicago White Sox. Suárez and France combined for Seattle’s sixth back-to-back homers this year as the Mariners took a 7-0 lead.

