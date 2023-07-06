SAN FRANCISCO — Alex Cobb had seven strikeouts in six crisp innings and combined with three relievers on a seven-hitter, and the San Francisco Giants ended their four-game losing streak by beating the Seattle Mariners 2-0 on Wednesday night to avoid a series sweep.

Making his second start since coming off the Injured List at the end of June, Cobb (6-2) allowed six hits and didn’t walk a batter to anchor the Giants’ eighth shutout of the season.

Tags

Recommended for you