PHOENIX — The elusive goal of getting to four games over .500, something they’ve failed to do in this back-and-forth season, a start to sustained success and better days ahead, ended with an ugly, flailing swing from Julio Rodriguez on a pitch nowhere near the strike zone.

With their most talented player at the plate, and the Diamondbacks using their third reliever of the top of the ninth, Cade Marlowe, representing the tying run, was waiting to race home from third base if given the chance, and J.P. Crawford, the Mariners’ best player this season, was on first having worked an eight-pitch walk against lefty Andrew Chafin.

Tags

Recommended for you