SEATTLE — Jordan Weems worked out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the 10th inning against the heart of Seattle’s order, Lane Thomas hit a two-run double in the 11th, and the Washington Nationals beat the Mariners 7-4 on Tuesday night.

Weems (1-0) entered in the 10th with the game tied at 4-4 and intentionally walked leadoff batter J.P. Crawford to set up a potential double play with the automatic runner at second. He fell behind 3-0 to Julio Rodríguez before getting called for a pitch-clock violation.

