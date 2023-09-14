Mariners hold off Angels in a battle

The Mariners’ Teoscar Hernandez hits a single to score Julio Rodriguez against the Angels during a game Wednesday in Seattle.

 Associated Press

SEATTLE — Julio Rodríguez hit a run-scoring double and later scored the tiebreaking run after drawing an intentional walk, leading the playoff-contending Seattle Mariners to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

Luis Castillo added six strong innings for the Mariners, who rebounded from Monday’s extra-innings loss to take two of three from Los Angeles.

