Ichiro’s iconic baseball career has formally reached its historic capstone.

The Mariners’ all-time hits leader received the expected call Tuesday afternoon, officially welcoming him to the National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Ichiro was the first Japanese position player to appear in an MLB game, and he will be the first Japanese player enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame during the induction ceremony on July 27 in Cooperstown, N.Y.

“As a baseball player, this is the highest honor you can achieve,” Ichiro said Tuesday on MLB Network’s broadcast, via his longtime interpreter Allen Turner.

Because of his historic achievements on the field, Ichiro was a slam-dunk candidate to earn induction into the Hall of Fame during his first year of eligibility.

The only uncertainty about Tuesday’s announcement was whether he would become the first position player to earn a unanimous selection from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Ichiro fell one vote short of that distinction.

More than half of the 394 BBWAA voters revealed their ballots before Tuesday’s announcement, and all 210 of those early ballots included Ichiro. When all of the ballots were revealed Tuesday afternoon, Ichiro was included on 393 of them.

Ichiro received 99.7% of the votes, matching Yankees great Derek Jeter (2020) for the highest percentage of votes received among position players.

Another Mariners icon, Ken Griffey Jr., was three votes shy of unanimity in 2016. The identity of the three writers who did not vote for Griffey have never been revealed.

Similarly, the voter who did not include Ichiro on their ballot did so anonymously. Voters are not required to reveal their votes.

Veteran baseball broadcaster Bob Costas and former Mariners second baseman Harold Reynolds were part of the Hall of Fame announcement show on MLB Network.

“I can’t fathom a single reason (that Ichiro wasn’t unanimous),” Costas said on the broadcast.

“I’m miffed,” Reynolds added. “Ninety-nine point seven — I mean, come on.”