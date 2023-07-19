SEATTLE — Alex Kirilloff was a double shy of the cycle, and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Seattle Mariners 10-3 on Tuesday.
Minnesota (49-47) stays 1.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central, winning its last four of five. Seattle (47-47) has dropped three of five since the All-Star break.
Ober (6-4) allowed three runs on six hits in the first inning alone, including a two-run homer, but was efficient for the final five innings, allowing just one more hit.
Ober struck out five and now has six consecutive quality starts.
Relievers Jordan Balazovic, Emilio Pagán and Cole Sands limited Seattle to two hits.
Kirilloff recorded his third straight multihit game. He hit a two-run homer in the third to take a 4-3 lead, then tripled off the leaping glove of Jarred Kelenic in the fourth and later scored on Max Kepler’s double. He added a single in the eighth, leaving only a double to complete the cycle.
Bryan Woo (1-2) had his shortest outing since his debut on June 3, lasting only 3. The rookie was on an impressive streak, allowing no more than two runs in his last six starts. Minnesota tacked on seven runs on eight hits.
On his 32nd birthday, Eugenio Suárez hit his 13th homer of the season. It was followed by a Ty France double.
Ober’s first inning could have been much worse, but defense kept a pair of runs off the board.
On France’s double, Teoscar Hernández was thrown out at home by Carlos Correa. The following at-bat, Mike Ford’s single to right led to Kepler throwing out France at home.
Willi Castro brought in Kirilloff to give the Twins a 2-0 lead in the first. Castro later knocked in Edouard Julien in the sixth for an 8-3 lead.
