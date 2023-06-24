BALTIMORE — Logan Gilbert allowed two hits in seven innings, Teoscar Hernández and Tom Murphy homered and the Seattle Mariners routed the Baltimore Orioles 13-1 on Friday night in a game that started 100 minutes late because of rain.

Murphy hit a two-run shot off Kyle Gibson (8-5) to cap a four-run third for Seattle, and Gilbert (5-4) had an outstanding night on the mound. He struck out just five but induced plenty of weak contact.

