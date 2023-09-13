SEATTLE — After struggling on their last road trip and losing in extra innings when they returned home, the Seattle Mariners needed an easy night at the ballpark.

J.P. Crawford hit a three-run double that broke open the game, Eugenio Suárez homered and had an early RBI single, and the Mariners scored seven runs with two outs in an 8-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

