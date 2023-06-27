SEATTLE — While the home run is always going to be part of how the Seattle Mariners find success offensively, a collective effort relying less on the long ball seems more satisfying.

J.P. Crawford and Eugenio Suárez both homered, Luis Castillo overcame a shaky beginning to pitch seven strong innings and win his first start since May 27, and the Mariners beat the Washington Nationals 8-4 on Monday night.

Tags

Recommended for you