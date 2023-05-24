Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford runs the bases on a two-run home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford (3) holds a trident after his two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Luis Medina scrambles to throw out Seattle Mariners' Jarred Kelenic at first base during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Oakland Athletics' Esteury Ruiz collides with the outfield wall while catching a ball hit by Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Trevor May apologizes to Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez after hitting him with a pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Oakland Athletics' Jace Peterson grounds out during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Luis Medina throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Oakland Athletics' Nick Allen hits a single against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Oakland Athletics' Esteury Ruiz (1) collides into Seattle Mariners second baseman Kolten Wong during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
SEATTLE — J.P. Crawford and Ty France hit back-to-back home runs in a three-run fifth inning, and the Seattle Mariners beat Oakland 3-2 Tuesday night to send the Athletics to their sixth straight loss and 14th in 16 games.
Oakland dropped to 10-40, which projects to a 32-130 record. That would be the most losses for any team in a season since the 1899 Cleveland Spiders went 20-134.
