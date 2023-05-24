SEATTLE — J.P. Crawford and Ty France hit back-to-back home runs in a three-run fifth inning, and the Seattle Mariners beat Oakland 3-2 Tuesday night to send the Athletics to their sixth straight loss and 14th in 16 games.

Oakland dropped to 10-40, which projects to a 32-130 record. That would be the most losses for any team in a season since the 1899 Cleveland Spiders went 20-134.

