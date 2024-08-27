McCaffrey’s return elevates 49ers heading into game vs. Seahawks

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The season debut of Christian McCaffrey helped make the San Francisco 49ers’ offense look more like it did a year ago than it did in an up-and-down first half of the season.

McCaffrey’s presence helped create space in the passing game for the rest of San Francisco’s playmakers, leading to more big plays and more yards after the catch than the Niners were able to create for the first two months of the season.

“The better the player is, the more space it helps for other people,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “If it isn’t helping other people, then it’s the more space that player has. So, the more great players you can have out there, the better looks everyone’s going to have.”

The Niners (5-4) hope that carries over this week when they host the Seattle Seahawks (4-5) on Sunday in a key game in the NFC West race.

Tampa Bay focused on stopping the run and held McCaffrey to 39 yards on 13 carries. But he had 68 yards receiving and Brock Purdy was able to take advantage of the favorable matchups in the passing game to get the 23-20 win.

San Francisco had a season-high with 172 yards after the catch after ranking near the bottom of the league in that category while McCaffrey was sidelined the first eight games because of Achilles tendinitis.

The Niners also had a season-best five pass plays that went for at least 30 yards, spreading that around to five players as defenses have a harder time keying on any one player.

That provides a bigger challenge to Seattle’s defense than what they faced last month when they struggled to slow down the Niners, allowing 483 yards and 7.3 yards per play in a 36-24 loss at home in Week 6 that was their sixth straight defeat in this series.

“I think you’re probably more likely to get Christian in funkier spots that they normally didn’t do with the other running backs or really any other running back in the league,” Seattle coach Mike Macdonald said. “So those are things you have to account for and really any situation. So they do a great job of (having) everybody kind of (know) all the different spots and they don’t lose timing or anything like that.”

DK’s return

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf returned to practice this week and could be in line to make his first appearance since spraining his MCL in Seattle’s win over Atlanta on Oct. 20. While Metcalf had only one missed game in the first five seasons of his NFL career, it wasn’t mentally difficult for him to sit out Seattle’s subsequent losses against Buffalo and the Los Angeles Rams.

“I wasn’t 100 percent, I knew I couldn’t go out there and be the best version of myself, just for myself and the team,” Metcalf said. “So I mean, it was an easy decision for me. Nothing mental was going on, it was just hard on game days, sitting back and having to watch just kind of a different perspective.”

