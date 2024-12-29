AREA ROUNDUP
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Pullman’s Jake McCoy set two new school records as he blitzed to titles in the 100-yard butterfly and breaststroke events to lead the Greyhound boys swim team to an overall title in the Blue Devil Invite held Saturday at Walla Walla Swim Club.
McCoy’s 100 breaststroke time of 55.92 seconds put him more than 10 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Kevin Gu, also of Pullman, who clocked in at 1:06.04. His mark of 49.16 in the 100 butterfly was nearly eight seconds ahead of second-place finisher Scott Frye, another Greyhound, who finished in 57.12.
Nolan Pollestad (200 freestyle) and Luke Gao (100 backstroke) won their own individual events for Pullman, which also notched 200 and 400 freestyle relay titles.
Team scores — 1. Pullman 911; 2. Hanford 417; 3. Walla Walla 336; 4. Chiawana 121; 5. Hermiston 89; 6. Richland 83; 7. Sunnyside 69; 8. Pasco 22.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLPullman 65, Tri-Cities Prep 54
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Pullman Greyhounds fielded four double-digit scorers to top Tri-Cities Prep (Pasco, Wash.) 65-54 in Eagle Holiday Classic play at West Valley High School.
Grace Kuhle (16 points), River Sykes (15), Taylor Darling (14) and Bri Rasmussen (12) formed a balanced offensive vanguard for the Hounds (4-3), who took command with a 19-10 showing in the second quarter.
Pullman closes out its run in the Eagle Holiday Classic facing Mt. Spokane on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
PULLMAN (4-3)
Bri Rasmussen 4 2-4 12, Grace Kuhle 6 4-5 16, Taylor Darling 6 1-3 14, River Sykes 6 3-5 15, Lexi Doumit 0 0-0 0, Taylor Cromie 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 11-17 65.
Tri-Cities Prep (3-6)
Macy Smith 8 2-4 20, unknown 4 0-4 9, Elle Potter 1 0-0 3, Brynn Potter 1 0-0 2, Kaylee Swage 0 0-0 0, Grace Baerlocher 2 3-6 7, Clarice Ochewe 4 3-4 11, unknown 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 8-18 54.
Pullman 14 19 19 13—65
Tri-Cities Prep 11 10 17 16—54
3-point goals — Rasmussen 2, Darling, Smith 2, unknown, Potter.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLColfax 61, Tri-Cities Prep 44
SPOKANE VALLEY — Ledger Kelly made three big 3-pointers to power a third-quarter surge that put Colfax firmly in charge en route to a win over Tri-Cities Prep of Pasco, Wash., in Eagle Holiday Classic play at West Valley High School.
Kelly would finish with a game-high 16 points, while Adrik Jenkin added another 15 and Jayce Kelly scored 14 for the balanced Bulldogs (7-1).
Colfax will close out its Holiday Classic campaign facing Rogers of Spokane on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
COLFAX (7-1)
Gunner Brown 1 0-0 3, Ledger Kelly 6 0-0 16, Jayce Kelly 6 1-1 14, Dillon Thompson 3 1-2 7, Adrik Jenkin 4 5-7 15, JP McAnally 1 0-0 2, Caleb Lustig 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 7-10 61.
TRI-CITIES PREP (7-2)
L. Levy 4 0-0 8, B. Wilde 3 0-0 8, L. McClure 4 2-4 11, C. Sweesy 1 0-0 2, W. Balcum 3 1-2 7, C. Calderan 1 0-0 3, B. Peterson 2 0-0 5. Totals 18 3-6 44.
Colfax 20 8 21 12—61
Tri-Cities Prep 11 14 7 12—44
3-point goals — L. Kelly 4, Jenkin 2, J. Kelly, Brown, Wilde 2, McClure, Calderan, Peterson.
Northwest Christian 70, Pullman 62
SPOKANE VALLEY — Pullman made late inroads on the scoreboard, but ultimately fell to Northwest Christian of Colbert, Wash., in Eagle Holiday Classic competition.
Daniel Kwon led the Greyhounds (4-3) with 21 points. Making his first career start, Pullman’s Ryan Ha went 4-for-4 from 3-point range to put up another 12 points, while teammate Brandon Brown added 11.
PULLMAN (4-3)
Gavyn Dealy 2 0-0 4, Cade Rogers 2 1-2 6, Daniel Kwon 10 1-2 21, Vaughn Holstad 2 2-3 6, Owen Brannan 0 2-2 2, Brandon Brown 4 0-0 11, Ryan Ha 4 0-0 12, Evan Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6-9 62.
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN (5-3)
T. Comfort 0 0-2 0, A. West 15 2-3 41, J. Clark 2 0-0 4, J. Pope 0 0-1 0, B. Comfort 0 0-0 0, C. Grant 5 0-0 11, B. Bak 0 0-0 0, B. Slade 5 1-2 12, C. Shamblin 1 0-0 2, J. Spuler 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 3-7 70.
Pullman 19 13 14 16—62
Northwest Christian 20 21 17 12—70
3-point goals — Ha 4, Brown 3, Rogers, West 9, Grant, Slade.
Freeman 60, Logos 31
ROCKFORD, Wash. — Seamus Wilson of Logos led all scorers with 20 points, but as a team, the Knights of Moscow found themselves on the wrong end of a rout against the host Scotties in Greg Larson Memorial Tournament play at Freeman High School.
Logos (4-3) suffered a 22-4 hammering in the opening quarter and a 19-7 blow in the third, with more competitive showings in the second and fourth failing to compensate.
FREEMAN (6-2)
McLean 0 0-0 0, Wells 3 0-0 6, Branon 0 0-0 0, Coyner 1 0-0 2, Zehm 2 0-0 5, Florence 2 0-0 4, Wellner 0 0-0 0, Schultz 0 0-0 0, Goldsmith 6 3-4 16, LaPointe 8 0-0 18, Hodge 3 3-4 9. Totals 25 6-8 60.
LOGOS (4-3)
Ransom Sentz 0 0-0 0, Nate Monjure 0 1-2 1, Bear Lopez 1 1-2 4, Seamus Wilson 9 1-1 20, Boaz Whitling 0 2-2 2, Lucius Comis 1 0-0 2, Gideon Haney 0 0-0 0, Titus Jankovic 0 0-0 0, Gunnar Holloway 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 5-7 31.
Freeman 22 12 19 7—60
Logos 4 11 7 9—31
3-point goals — LaPointe 2, Zehm, Goldsmith, Lopez, Wilson.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLINGLoggers win Pomeroy tourney
POMEROY — Led by 165-pound champion and Most Outstanding Wrestler award winner Carson Yearout, Potlatch totaled 170 points to take first from a 15-team field at the Pomeroy Christmas Tournament.
Carson’s twin brother William Yearout topped the 157-pound division. The Loggers also enjoyed victories from Cason Heitstuman (106) and Logan Posey (175), and in girls competition from Eleanor Roman (130), Shelby Prather (135), Hayley McNeal (155) and Tierney Prather (190).
Jackson Hutchens (157), Levi Bowen (175) and Peyton Cannon (215) led host Pomeroy with second-place finishes in their respective divisions, helping the Pirates take sixth overall.
Results were not available for second-place Colfax and fourth-place Clarkston at press time.
Team scores — 1. Potlatch 170; 2. Colfax 149; 3. Enterprise/Wallowa 127; 4. Clarkston 110; 5. White Swan 96; 6. Pomeroy 88; 7. Lind-Ritzville 87.5; 8. Wilbur-Creston 76.5; 9. Asotin 49; 10. River View 41; 11. Joseph 38; 12. Dayton 14; 13. Tekoa-Rosalia 12; T14. Garfield-Palouse 0; T14. Grangeville 0.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLWashington State 67, Pepperdine 46
PULLMAN — The Cougars came out of the gates hot with a 20-5 opening quarter en route to a West Coast Conference win over visiting Pepperdine at Beasley Coliseum.
WSU (7-6, 2-0) received 12 points apiece from Charlotte Abraham, Tara Wallack and Jenna Villa in a balanced outing that saw 11 Cougs get on the board in all. Abraham shot 4-for-5 from beyond the 3-point arc, while Wallack was 5-for-6 from the field including 2-for-3 from deep.
A second-quarter surge from the Waves (5-6, 0-2) was quickly turned back when Wazzu came out of intermission with a 23-13 showing in the third.
PEPPERDINE (5-6, 0-2)
Vick 2-4 5-6 10, Brubaker 5-14 2-6 15, Makena Mastora 4-13 2-2 12, Malia Mastora 0-8 0-0 0, Sotell 1-5 0-0 3, Mashaire 1-2 0-4 2, Friend 0-2 0-0 0, Muca 0-7 4-4 4. Totals 13-55 13-22 46.
WASHINGTON ST. (7-6, 2-0)
Kpetikou 1-4 0-1 2, Abraham 4-5 0-2 12, Tuhina 3-5 0-0 9, Eleonora Villa 1-6 0-0 2, Wallack 5-6 0-0 12, Mendes 2-4 0-0 4, Covill 4-5 0-0 8, Alsina 0-1 0-0 0, Chiu 1-4 0-0 2, Dart 1-1 0-0 2, Gardner 1-5 0-0 2, Jenna Villa 5-8 0-0 12. Totals 28-54 0-3 67.
Pepperdine 5 12 13 16—46
Washington St. 20 8 23 16—67
3-Point Goals — Pepperdine 7-20 (Vick 1-1, Brubaker 3-6, Mak.Mastora 2-4, Mal.Mastora 0-2, Sotell 1-2, Mashaire 0-1, Friend 0-1, Muca 0-3), Washington St. 11-25 (Abraham 4-5, Tuhina 3-5, E.Villa 0-3, Wallack 2-3, Mendes 0-1, Chiu 0-2, Gardner 0-2, J.Villa 2-4). Assists — Pepperdine 4 (Mak.Mastora 1, Muca 1, Sotell 1, Vick 1), Washington St. 18 (Tuhina 5). Fouled Out — Washington St. Alsina. Rebounds — Pepperdine 35 (Vick 7), Washington St. 37 (Kpetikou 6, E.Villa 6). Total Fouls — Pepperdine 7, Washington St. 19. Technical Fouls — None. A — 924.