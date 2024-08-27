PREP ROUNDUP

PULLMAN — All-American Jake McCoy set new meet records as he won the 200-yard individual medley and 500 freestyle to lead the Pullman Greyhound boys swim team to an overall title in a Washington Class 2A district championship meet held at Washington State’s Gibb Pool on Saturday.

McCoy’s 200 IM time of 1 minute, 50.06 seconds and and 500 freestyle mark of 4:32.32 broke records he himself had previously set — the latter blowing his own former meet record of 4:46.92 out of the water by over 14 seconds.

The Hounds also enjoyed individual event wins in the 200 freestyle (Nolan Pollestad), 100 butterfly (Levi Ritter), 100 backstroke (Luke Gao), 100 breaststroke (Kevin Gu), 200 medley relay (Gao, McCoy, Zaine Pumphrey, Scott Frye), 200 freestyle relay (Gu, Ritter, Fabian Gomez, Frye) and 400 freestyle relay (Pollestad, Gao, Pumphrey, McCoy).

Pullman will next look to defend its title in the Washington Class 2A state meet at King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., this Thursday through Saturday.

Team scores — 1. Pullman 605.5; 2. Selah 400.5; 3. Prosser 269; 4. Toppenish 18; 5. East Valley (Yakima) 62; 6. Naches Valley 39; 7. East Valley (Spokane) 25; 8. Cashmere 6.

WRESTLING

Bulldogs’ Phillips grabs district gold

ROCKFORD, Wash. — Cooper Phillips of Colfax claimed a 126-pound title with a major decision over Davenport’s Wayland Holmberg to lead area athletes in the 1B/2B District 6 boys wrestling state-qualifying meet held at Freeman High School.

The Bulldogs qualified nine individuals for State and placed sixth from a field of 24 in team scoring. Six from Asotin and five from Pomeroy will also be making the trip to the Washington Class 1B/2B meet, otherwise known as the Mat Classic XXXVI, which is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Tacoma Dome.

Team scores and area state qualifiers by school and division are listed below.

Team scores — 1. Freeman 265; 2. Newport 239.5; 3. Davenport 193.5; 4. Liberty (Spangle) 186.5; 5. Jenkins (Chewelah) 186; 6. Colfax 178; 7. Almira Coulee Hartline 154.5; 8. Kettle Falls 138.5; 9. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 117.5; 10. Lind-Ritzville 108; 11. Selkirk 99; 12. Reardan 88; 13. Wilbur-Creston 83.5; 14. Mary Walker 75; 15. Asotin 67; 16. Liberty Launch Academy 56; 17. Pomeroy 55; 18. Republic-Curlew 18; 19. St. John-Endicott 15; 20. Waitsburg 10; 21. Inchelium 9.5; T22. Dayon 0; T22. Garfield-Palouse 0; T22. Tekoa-Rosalia 0.

STATE QUALIFIERS

Colfax — Ty Scott (113), Cooper Phillips (126), Cody Phillips (132), Dillon Gassenberg (138), Floyd McKeirnan (138), Braxden Gransbery (144), Aslan Burt (150), Joel Burris (165), Issac Nelson (215).

Pomeroy — Arliss Bray (126), Jess Winona (157), Levi Bowen (165), Kole Zimmerman (165), Peyton Cannon (190).

Asotin — Cannon Shubert (132), Carson Reedy (150), Noah Saltz (157), Austin Stein (215), Kyron Clovis (215), Ryder Jared (285).

Area girls shine at girls Districts

SPOKANE — Grace Jones won a 115-pound title with a 56-second pin over Riley Rohrbach of Liberty (Spangle, Wash.), and compatriot Dory Doty topped the field with two first-round victories in round robin competition at 235 in the girls 1B/2B/1A state qualifier tournament held at Rogers High School.

Hannah Appleford of Asotin joined them in the winners’ circle courtesy of a first-round pin over Clover Tannehill of Newport.

All three will advance to the state tournament this weekend at the Tacoma Dome.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nezperce 57, Genesee 46

GENESEE — Slater Kuther pumped in 15 points, Zane Wilcox scored 11 and the Nighthawks ended their regular season with a 1A Whitepine League victory against the Bulldogs.

Nezperce (11-5, 9-3) outscored Genesee 13-6 in the second quarter in what was otherwise a back-and-forth affair.

The Bulldogs (6-14, 5-7) were paced by Noah Bollman with a game-high 20 points. Kalitri Hubbard added 13.

Districts begin next week.

NEZPERCE (11-5, 9-3)

Blaine Mosman 0 0-0 0, Slater Kuther 5 3-3 15, Grant Ingram 0 0-0 0, Jace Cronce 2 0-2 4, Carter Williams 2 3-5 7, Brennan McLeod 2 2-4 6, Justin Meacham 0 0-0 0, Aiden McLeod 2 7-10 12, Zane Wilcox 4 3-7 11, Jadin Williams 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 18-31 57.

GENESEE (6-14, 5-7)

Mason Poxleitner 0 0-0 0, Vince Crowley 2 0-0 4, Noah Bollman 7 3-4 20, Ryder Uhlenkott 1 0-0 3, Jackson Banks 1 2-2 4, Kalitri Hubbard 6 1-2 13, Preston Cass 0 0-0, Andrew Rector 0 0-0 0, Braxton Chapman 0 1-2 1, Joshua Ketcheson 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 8-12 46.

Nezperce 17 13 16 11—57

Genesee 16 6 16 8—46

3-point — Kuther 2, A. McLeod, Bollman 3, Uhlenkott.

JV — Nezperce won.

Lapwai 66, Clearwater Valley 39

LAPWAI — On senior day at Lapwai, the Wildcats recognized their six members of the Class of 2025 and wrapped up their regular season with a nonleague victory over Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.

Julian Barros (14 points), Marcisio Noriega (14), DaRon Wheeler (six), Michael Harris (14), Montgomery Miller (six) and LaRicci George-Smith (14) combined to account for all of their team’s scoring and nearly all of its playing time in the final regular-season home game of their high school careers.

Lapwai (12-8) picked up the pace in scoring with each passing quarter en route to the win.

Hyson Scott (17 points) and Matthew Louwien (11) headed things up for the Rams (11-7).

Lapwai begins its 2A district tournament campaign facing Prairie of Cottonwood at 6 p.m. Wednesday at home.

CLEARWATER VALLEY (11-7)

Hyson Scott 7 3-3 17, Lane Thibert 0 0-0 0, Joshua Gardner 1 1-2 3, Timuni Moses 2 0-0 4, Cason Curtis 0 0-0 0, Harvey Wellard 2 0-0 4, Matthew Louwien 4 0-2 11. Totals 16 4-7 39.

LAPWAI (12-8)

Julian Barros 6 0-0 14, Marcisio Noriega 6 2-2 14, DaRon Wheeler 2 0-0 5, Douglas Pappan 0 0-0 0, Anton Arthur 1 0-0 2, LaRicci George-Smith 5 1-2 11, Montgomery Miller 3 0-2 6, Michael Harris 5 0-0 14. Totals 28 3-6 66.

Clearwater Valley 9 9 9 12—39

Lapwai 13 15 18 20—66

3-point goals — Louwien 3, Harris 4, Barros 2, Wheeler.

DeSales 54, Garfield-Palouse 48

DAYTON, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse held the edge through the first half of play, but ultimately succumbed to DeSales of Walla Walla in a 1B district tournament title game.

The Vikings (16-6) enjoyed a big opening quarter to lead 19-14 and were still up 31-27 at intermission against the Irish (22-1), who took over by suppressing the Gar-Pal offense in the third and fourth frames and have now won 20 consecutive games.

Liam Cook (18 points), Lane Collier (12) and Bryce Pfaff (11) led the way for the Vikings.

GARFIELD-PALOUSE (16-6)

Bryce Pfaff 5 0-0 11, Lane Collier 4 2-2 12, Ayden Bassler 0 0-0 0, Liam Cook 7 3-4 18, Brendan Snekvik 0 0-0 0, Kieran Snekvik 0 0-2 0, Riley Pfaff 0 0-0 0, Landon Orr 3 0-2 7, Preston Olson 0 0-0 0, Cason Sperber 0 0-0 0, Cooper Wells 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 5-10 48.

DESALES (22-1)

S. Green 10 5-6 31, S. Sisk 0 0-0 0, C. Wood 0 0-0 0, M. Filan 2 1-2 6, S. Kolb 0 0-0 0, M. Raymond 6 1-1 14, J. Warwick 0 0-0 0, J. Guest 0 0-0 0, B. Holtzinger 1 0-0 2, J. Kezele 0 0-0 0, C. Bingham, 0 0-0 0, M. Filan 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 8-11 54.

Gar-Pal 19 12 8 9—48