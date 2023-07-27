Area Roundup
Colfax girls basketball player Brynn McGaughy continues to be one of the more highly touted recruits in the class of 2025.
BTN Scouting, an NCAA-certified scouting service, ranks McGaughy as the No. 2 overall forward in the country in the class of 2025.
McGaughy is also listed as a five-star recruit and the No. 15 overall player in the country in her class according to ESPN and the No. 1 ranked girls basketball player in the state of Washington according to Prep Hoops.
McGaughy’s accomplishments have gone hand-in-hand with offers from notable universities. This summer, the Colfax native has been offered from some of the biggest programs in the country such as national championship runners-up Iowa as well as Stanford, Indiana and more.
Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen 4, Lewis-Clark Twins 3
COEUR d’ALENE — The Lewis-Clark Twins fell to their league rivals the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen by one run in a loser-out game at an American Legion Idaho state tournament Thursday at Thorco Field in Coeur d’Alene.
“It’s always tough when you lose the last game of the year,” Lewis-Clark coach Darren Trainor said. “But that’s how the cookie crumbles sometimes. We’ll keep chipping away and getting better.”
Despite the Twins outhitting the Lumbermen 10-5, the hometown team still found a way to edge out the visitors.
Lewis-Clark fell into a 4-0 hole following the first two innings and could never quite recover.
Of the Twins 10 hits, Elliott Taylor notched two, including a home run. Emmett Slagg also had a home run while going 1-for-2 at the plate.
Sam Lindsley absorbed the loss for Lewis-Clark, pitching 3 innings while allowing four runs on five hits, striking out five.
Lewis-Clark 000 020 1—3 10 0
Coeur d’Alene 130 000 x—4 5 0
S. Lindsley, T. Green (3) and R. Currin. C. Robinett, A. Currie (5), O. Benson (6) and J. Ducoeur.
Lewis-Clark hits — E. Taylor 2 (HR), K. Daniel 2 (2B), C. Ricard 2, E. Slagg (HR), K. Barden, C. Kolb, C. Ray.
Coeur d’Alene hits — B. Hall 2, K. Bridge 2, E. Bumbaugh.
WOMEN’S PROFESSIONAL CYCLINGEwers 15th through midway point of women’s Tour de France
Moscow High alum Veronica Ewers is sitting in 15th place at the midway point of the Tour de France Femmes, with four stages down and four remaining.
Ewers finished 27th in Wednesday’s Stage 4, but gained one spot in the cumulative general classification standings, moving up from 16th. Her net time of 15 hours, 49 minutes, 42 seconds is 2:17 behind overall Tour leader Lotte Kopecky of Belgium at 15:47:25.
The 28-year-old who races for Team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank led all U.S. riders and placed ninth last year in her Tour de France debut, and is once again leading her country this year.
The Tour de France Femmes continues today with Stage 5, traveling 78.4 miles from Onet-le-Chateau to Albi, and may be streamed on Peacock.
