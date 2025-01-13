McGowen catches biggest fish during Steelhead Derby

Kery McGowen landed the biggest fish of the day and of the entire competition as the Steelhead Derby concluded Sunday on the Snake and Clearwater rivers.

McGowen caught a 19-pound, 6.6-ounce steelhead to win the overall title and the men's title.

Benita Galland, who previously had the overall lead, still ended up winning the women's division. Bryce McCoy-Bonner had the top youth catch at 14 pounds, 8.3 ounces.

The derby was part of the Steelhead Expo, which ended Sunday at Lewiston.

OVERALL

Men’s top 3 — Kery McGowen, 19 pounds, 6.6 ounces; Steve Brazington, 18 pounds, 5.9 ounces; Josh Wadsworth, 16 pounds, 6.9 ounces.