Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsJanuary 13, 2025

McGowen catches biggest fish during Steelhead Derby

Competition concludes Sunday on Snake and Clearwater rivers

story image illustation

Kery McGowen landed the biggest fish of the day and of the entire competition as the Steelhead Derby concluded Sunday on the Snake and Clearwater rivers.

McGowen caught a 19-pound, 6.6-ounce steelhead to win the overall title and the men's title.

Benita Galland, who previously had the overall lead, still ended up winning the women's division. Bryce McCoy-Bonner had the top youth catch at 14 pounds, 8.3 ounces.

The derby was part of the Steelhead Expo, which ended Sunday at Lewiston.

OVERALL

Men’s top 3 — Kery McGowen, 19 pounds, 6.6 ounces; Steve Brazington, 18 pounds, 5.9 ounces; Josh Wadsworth, 16 pounds, 6.9 ounces.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Women’s top 3 — Benita Galland, 18 pounds, 8.7 ounces; Sarah White, 16 pounds, 14.8 ounces; Sarah White, 16 pounds, 13.5 ounces.

Youth top 3 — Bryce McCoy-Bonner, 14 pounds, 8.3 ounces; Jack Ritter, 13 pounds, 13 ounces; Bruce McDowell, 13 pounds, 9.3 ounces.

SUNDAY WINNERS

Big fish — Men: Kery McGowen, 19 pounds, 6.6 ounces. Women: Benita Galland, 13 pounds, 0.3 ounces. Youth: Keith Bradley, 10 pounds, 15.7 ounces.

Small fish — Men: Kery McGowen, 4 pounds, 1.2 ounces. Women: Benita Galland, 10 pounds, 14.8 ounces. Youth: Wyatt Nicholson, 9 pounds, 9.7 ounces.

Mystery fish (11 pounds, 7.1 ounces) - Men: Ryan Eckert, 11 pounds, 8.4 ounces. Women: Benita Galland, 11 pounds, 8.8 ounces. Youth: Keith Bradley, 10 pounds, 15.7 ounces.

Related
SportsJan. 12
No. 18 Gonzaga pulls away from Wazzu after close first half
SportsJan. 12
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Herring notches first triple-double in LC S...
SportsJan. 12
‘They were more savage than us:’ WSU women’s hoops outreboun...
SportsJan. 12
PREP ROUNDUP: Greyhounds drive out Devils in boys swimming d...
Related
White catches biggest fish Saturday; Galland keeps overall lead
SportsJan. 12
White catches biggest fish Saturday; Galland keeps overall lead
A Gregg family basketball saga
SportsJan. 11
A Gregg family basketball saga
Cougars, Zags renew regional hoops rivalry
SportsJan. 11
Cougars, Zags renew regional hoops rivalry
AREA ROUNDUP: Bantams drive out Wolfpack in GSL girls basketball
SportsJan. 11
AREA ROUNDUP: Bantams drive out Wolfpack in GSL girls basketball
Galland snags heaviest steelhead on first day of river derby
SportsJan. 11
Galland snags heaviest steelhead on first day of river derby
‘A winner my whole life’: Rogers aims high in WSU introduction
SportsJan. 10
‘A winner my whole life’: Rogers aims high in WSU introduction
AREA ROUNDUP: Kludt breaks career thousand-point threshold as Kamiah stays unbeaten in boys basketball
SportsJan. 10
AREA ROUNDUP: Kludt breaks career thousand-point threshold as Kamiah stays unbeaten in boys basketball
ANALYSIS: Seahawks learn their final grades for 2024
SportsJan. 10
ANALYSIS: Seahawks learn their final grades for 2024
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy