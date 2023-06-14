AREA ROUNDUP
Washington State senior designated hitter Jacob McKeon earned American Baseball Coaches Association all-west region first-team honors, the association announced Tuesday.
McKeon earned the first-team honors after earning a second-team nod last season. He becomes the first Cougar to earn back-to-back all-region honors since first baseman Taylor Ard in 2011-12.
The Phoenix native finished the year hitting .341 and was tied for sixth in the Pac-12 with 18 doubles. McKeon added eight home runs, 47 RBI and was a perfect 6-for-6 in stolen base attempts.
McKeon finished his career with WSU notching a .344 batting average, 46 doubles, 17 home runs and 108 RBI.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL Lewis-Clark Cubs 6-16, Palouse Posse 3-2
The Cubs notched back-to-back wins over the Palouse Posse in a doubleheader.
Trace Green had three hits for the Cubs throughout the twinbill including a double and a triple.
JP Wigen had a double for the Posse in the opener. He also started the game on the mound in the nightcap, absorbing the loss.
Lewis-Clark combined for 25 hits throughout the day.
GAME 1
Palouse 000 000 3—3 4 0
Lewis-Clark 010 032 x—6 12 1
A. Antoine, R. Kraft (4) and D. Lobdell. E. Gilmore, G. Hiebert (4), M. Way (7) and R. Stamper.
Palouse hits — J, Wigen (2B), C. McCann, E. McDougle, C. Farar.
Lewis-Clark hits — T. Green 2 (3B, 2B), Z. Bambacigno 2 (2B), T. Roberts 2, B. Schumacher 2, G. Kennedy 2, R. Stamper.
GAME 2
Palouse 002 00—2 4 4
Lewis-Clark 760 3x—16 13 2
Wigen, M. Deford (3), E. McDougle (2) and Lobdell. Schumacher, Kennedy (4) and Green.
Palouse hits — W. Denney 2, R. Kraft, B. Dobbins.
Lewis-Clark hits — A. Topp 3 (2B), A. Bean 3, Babacigno 2, J. Ralston 2, Way, Roberts, Green.
Camas Prairie Zephyrs 10-3, Northern Lakes Mountaineers 9-19
COTTONWOOD — Thayn Williams notched a walk-off single in extra innings for the Camas Prairie Zephyrs to put them over the Northen Lakes Mountaineers in the first game of a doubleheader.
The Mountaineers came back in the nightcap looking for redemption and trounced the Zephyrs in four innings.
Colton McElroy led at the plate throughout the twinbill with five hits including a double.
Travin Ebert and Ray Holes also notched a two-hit game for Camas Prairie.
GAME 1
Northen Lakes 000 010 26—9 9 0
Camas Prairie 030 000 07—10 12 6
Grant Allaway, Caleb Mason (4), Andrew Horn (7), Kenny Wells (8) and Jace Cooksey. Beau Bruzas, James Aragon and Thayn Williams.
Northern Lakes hits — Wells 2, Rainston Ellwood, Mason, Allaway, Parker Holly, Cooksey, Horn, Sam Pemberton.
Cams Prairie hits — Colton McElroy 3 (2B), Taven Ebert 2 (2B), Ray Holes 2 (2B), Noah Behler, Jack Bransford, Thayn Williams, James Aragon.
GAME 2
Northen Lakes (10)43 2—19 7 1
Camas Prairie 100 2—3 7 4
Wells, Horn (4) and Cooksey. Bransford, Holes (1), Ebert (2), Levi McElroy (3) and Thayn Williams.
Northen Lakes hits — Wells 2, Holly (2B), Horn (2B), Mason, Cooksey, Allaway.
Camas Prairie hits — C. McElroy 2, Ebert, Holes, Williams, Bruzas, Garnder.
