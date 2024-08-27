Meet LC State’s leading scorer, Alton Hamilton

It was lunchtime on the first day of Lewis-Clark State’s new student orientation in fall 2023 when Porter Schulte asked Alton Hamilton if he could sit next to him.

Why did Schulte ask Hamilton specifically?

“He was tall, it was cool,” Schulte said. “I assumed he played basketball.”

Standing at 6-foot 8-inches, Hamilton is the tallest member of the LC State men’s basketball team alongside fellow 6-8 forward Josh Salguero.

Schulte’s hunch that Hamilton played basketball was correct and the two quickly became good friends. It wasn’t long before Schulte, a former basketball player at Bonners Ferry High School, became the Warriors’ student manager.

“He’s the tallest person I know,” Schulte said. “He’s also a sweet guy.”

A force on the court

Hamilton leads the Warriors in scoring (17.1 points per game), rebounds (9.7 per game) and blocks (18 total) this season.

However, when Hamilton arrived in Lewiston his freshman year, the Fontana, Calif., native and Etiwanda High School alum was out of shape.

“Didn’t come in his freshman year in like the best of shape and he knew that, and so he worked his tail off to get better,” LC State junior guard John Lustig said. “Once he got his body right, it (was) over.”

Hamilton began his college career on the bench, playing no more than 15 minutes per game for the first four games of the 2023-24 season.

On Nov. 24, 2023, he hit double figures for the first time in his career with 17 points and 16 rebounds in 26 minutes. The Warriors won 75-67 over Montana Western.

LC State’s starting center at the time suffered an injury soon after, leading to Hamilton making his first career start against Northwest on Nov. 30, 2023 — an 83-72 LC State win in which the first-time starter scored 10 points.

Hamilton started the 27 remaining games of the season to finish with 11 points and 6.4 rebounds per game on his way to the 2024 Cascade Conference Freshman of the Year award.

In 2024-25, he has scored six more points and grabbed three more rebounds per game and was recently named to the Small College Basketball Bevo Francis Top 100 Watch List. His 17.1 points per game are second in the Cascade Conference.

“He’s a hard worker, great teammate,” Lustig said. “He’s always the loudest guy on the bench, one of the loudest guys in practice.”

Hamilton said his vocal leadership style reflects his extroverted personality.

It’s a trait LC State coach Austin Johnson loves to see and has encouraged Hamilton to take further.

“The steps that I need to take and work on more as a leader is not being afraid to call out people or set a higher bar for people,” Hamilton said. “Still working on that to this day.”

Hamilton posted no fewer than 17 points through the Warriors’ first eight contests this season.

Then, opponents began to double-team him and Hamilton saw his double-figure scoring nights decline.

He went four games with as few as five and no more than nine points per game before breaking back onto the scene with 22 points at Warner Pacific on Jan. 4.

Since then, Hamilton has scored as few as 11 but as many as 20 points. LC State has gone 1-3 over the last two weeks to slip to 13-5 overall and 8-4 in Cascade Conference play. The Warriors host Evergreen State (Olympia, Wash.) at 7 p.m. Friday at the P1FCU Activity Center.

“You’re not going to control whether shots go in or whether the other guy makes that shot that they took on you,” Hamilton said. “What you can control is your effort and how hard you go to practice and just being there for your teammates.”

While it has not been a perfect season for the Warriors, Hamilton said he believes in the guys in the gym and in himself.

“When your best player is not overly emotional, when your best player has a big picture perspective, it really helps kind of settle down and calm down the other guys,” Johnson said.