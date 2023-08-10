AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Generational talents Marta, Christine Sinclair and Megan Rapinoe have all played in their final Women’s World Cup and are leaving the game in a much different place than when they started.

Joining them in the group of players ending their international careers is Estefania Banini of Argentina, who said it’s time to make way for younger players. Caroline Seger of Sweden is still playing in the tournament, but she has already said that it will be her last.

Tags

Recommended for you