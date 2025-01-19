PREP ROUNDUP
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Moscow Bears blitzed southern foe Vallivue of Caldwell 56-16 in a nonleague girls basketball road game on Saturday, securing their fourth consecutive victory and sixth from their last seven games.
After a slower start, the Bears (9-8) used a 26-point second quarter to assert dominance. Brooklyn Becker paced Moscow with 17 points, a mark she reached with the help of four 3-pointers. Becker was one of four Bears to hit double figures.
Jessa Skinner added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Moscow coach Josh Colvin said Skinner has averaged a double-double at 10 points and 11 rebounds over the past five games to help Moscow get back over .500.
“Had one of our biggest quarters of the year,” Colvin said. “Happy to see us move to 9-8.”
MOSCOW (9-8)
Mattea Nuhn 4 2-4 10, Kolbi Kiblen 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Becker 5 3-4 17, Jessa Skinner 4 3-4 11, Jacque Williams 5 2-4 12, Winnie Colvin 1 0-0 2, Madi Hennrich 1 2-2 4. Totals 20 12-18 56.
VALLIVUE (2-11)
L. Roberts 1 0-0 2, I. Castro-Guerrero 2 0-0 4, M. Amey 0 2-2 2, G. Mower 1 0-0 2, J. Kiester 2 1-3 6. Totals 6 2-8 16.
Moscow 9 26 14 7—56
Vallivue 2 3 7 4—16
3-point goals — Becker 4, Kiester.
JV — Vallivue won.
Prairie 74, Kendrick 34
KENDRICK — The Pirates took over in the second quarter and routed the Tigers in a 2A Whitepine League meeting.
It was the Schumacher show for Prairie (12-1, 9-0) as Kylie Schumacher paced the Pirates with 25 points and Lexi Schumacher added 21.
Kylie Schumacher and Sage Elven combined for 23 rebounds. Elven posted 15 points and Sydney Shears secured eight steals.
Hali Anderson paced the Tigers (6-8, 5-5) with 11 points and a perfect 4-for-4 clip from the foul line.
PRAIRIE (12-1, 9-0)
Lexi Schumacher 8 3-6 21, Aubree Rehder 1 0-0 3, Sydney Shears 1 0-0 2, Hailey Hanson 0 2-2 2, Nadia Cash 1 1-2 3, Mia Anderson 1 0-0 2, Ellie Nuxoll 0 1-2 1, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 0 0-0 0, Sage Elven 7 1-4 15, Kylie Schumacher 9 7-9 25. Totals 28 15-25 74.
KENDRICK (6-8, 5-5)
Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Mercedes Heimgartner 3 0-0 9, Hali Anderson 3 4-4 11, Lydia Cowley 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 2 1-2 5, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2, Hailie Hoffman 2 0-0 4, Shylei Johnston 0 0-0 0, Blake Boyer 0 0-0 0, Ivy Cowley 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 5-6 34.
Prairie 19 20 17 18—74
Kendrick 14 7 7 6—34
3-point goals — Heimgartner 3, Anderson, I. Crowley, Rehder, L. Schumacher.
JV — Prairie won 25-16.
Garfield-Palouse 75, Pomeroy 52
POMEROY — Staying perfect in Southeast 1B League play, the Vikings stormed past the host Pirates.
Elena Flansburg sank a sizzling seven 3-pointers on her way to 35 points and Kyra Brantner scored nine for Gar-Pal (13-1, 10-0), which got eight players on the board.
Hollie Van Vogt, Kiersten Bartels and Reagan McKeirnan had nine points apiece to pace Pomeroy (9-6, 6-3).
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (13-1, 10-0)
Reisse Johnson 1 0-0 3, Elena Flansburg 16 6-12 35, Kyra Brantner 3 2-3 9, Ellie Collier 2 1-1 5, Morgan Lentz 3 0-0 8, HettyLee Laughary 1 0-0 2, Taia Gehring 2 0-2 6, Molly Huffman 1 5-6 7. Totals 42 13-23 75.
POMEROY (9-6, 6-3)
Hollie Van Vogt 3 3-4 9, Kendyll Potoshnik 1 3-6 5, Sadie Klaveano 1 3-4 5, Taylor Gilbert 2 2-4 6, Kiersten Bartels 3 2-3 9, Molly Warren 0 3-4 3, Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Isabella Field 1 2-2 4, Carmen Fruh 0 0-0 0, Reagan McKeirnan 4 0-0 9. Totals 16 18-27 52.
Gar-Pal 17 20 18 20—75
Pomeory 14 14 12 12—52
3-point goals — Flansburg 7, Gehring 2, Lentz 2, Johnnson, Brantner, Bartels, McKeirnan.
Lapwai 64, Potlatch 27
LAPWAI — The Wildcats beat the Loggers in a 2A Whitepine League game which they led 17-4 after the first quarter.
Madden Bisbee led Lapwai (12-2, 8-1) with 29 points and Amasone George added 20. Lapwai coach Josh Leighton said that the Wildcats’ early defensive pressure helped Lapwai bounce back from Thursday’s tough road loss to Prairie.
Kathryn Burnette paced Potlatch (2-13, 2-9) with 16 points.
POTLATCH (2-13, 2-9)
Brieanna Winther 0 1-6 1, Hatley Sawyer 0 0-0 0, Elena Vowels 2 1-2 6, Jaedyn Cessnun 0 0-0 0, Kathryn Burnette 7 2-6 16, Gracie Zimms 1 2-2 4. Totals 10 7-16 28.
LAPWAI (12-2, 8-1)
Charize Kipp 0 0-0 0, Ella Payne 2 0-0 5, Amasone George 7 4-5 20, Andrea Domebo 1 0-0 2, Lois Oatman 0 0-0 0, Cavell Samuels 0 0-0 0, Junee Picard 3 0-2 8, Jennilla WhiteTemple 0 0-0 0, Madden Bisbee 12 2-2 29. Totals 24 6-9 64.
Potlatch 4 12 7 4—27
Lapwai 17 16 10 10—64
3-point goals — Bisbee 3, George 2, Picard 2, Payne, Vowels.
Deary 31, Nezperce 29
DEARY — Protecting a two-point lead, Deary’s Emily Bovard batted the rebound off a missed Mustang free throw away with three seconds left in regulation, preventing the visiting Nighthawks from even attempting a shot.
Bovard’s head-up defensive play and Kaylee Wood’s 17 points and eight steals secured the 1A Whitepine League win. It had been a back-and-forth game in which Deary (10-2, 6-2) and Nezperce (2-7, 1-4) exchanged leads with each quarter.
Helen Wilcox led the Nighthawks with 10 points.
DEARY (10-2, 6-2)
Emily Bovard 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Proctor 1 0-0 3, Kaylee Wood 4 9-13 17, Scarlet Domigian 0 0-0 0, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 4 3-7 11, Dedra Basting 0 0-0 0, Sophia Winter 0 0-0 0, Kori Bovard 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 12-20 31.
NEZPERCE (2-7, 1-4)
Avery Lux 1 2-3 4, Paityn Ralstin 2 0-0 4, Aubree Lux 2 0-0 5, Helen Wilcox 5 0-0 10, Abigail Duuck 1 0-0 2, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Kairys Grant, E. Duuck 1 0-0 2 1 0-4 2. Totals 13 2-7 29.
Nezperce 9 8 10 2—29
Deary 4 14 7 6—31
3-point goals Proctor, Aubree Lux.
JV — Nezperce 22, Deary 18.
Grangeville 69, Priest River 34
GRANGEVILLE — The Bulldogs beat the Spartans of Priest River in a 3A Central Idaho League game by scoring at least 15 points in each quarter and grabbing 22 total steals.
Addisyn Vanderwall led Grangeville (10-4, 5-0) with a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds. She also dished out five assists for a share of the team lead alongside Caryss Barger’s five. Vanderwall and Barger were two of five Bulldogs to score at least nine points, joined by Autumn Long and Madalyn Green with 12 points apiece.
Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said she was particularly proud of her team’s 19 assists while committing just eight turnovers.
GRANGEVILLE (10-4, 5-0)
Caryss Barger 4 0-0 9, Siena Wagner 2 6-6 10, Autumn Long 5 0-0 12, Kinsley Adams 0 0-0 0, , Madalyn Green 6 0-0 12, Halle Told 2 1-2 6, Addisyn Vanderwall 5 1-2 12, Ila Wilkinson 1 2-2 4, Mikaela Klement 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 10-12 69.
PRIEST RIVER (7-3, 2-1)
Humphery 8 1-1 18, Yount 1 0-0 2, McCracken 1 0-2 3, Braae 0 0-0 0, Jensen 5 0-0 11. Totals 15 1-3 34.
Priest River 4 12 6 12—34
Grangeville 17 20 17 15—69
3-point goals — Barger, Long 2, Told, Vanderwall.
Colton 58, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 19
ST. JOHN, Wash. — The visiting Wildcats beat the Eagles with the benefit of 12 made shots and 26 total points from Ella Nollmeyer.
Clair Moehrle added another 14 for Colton (8-6) in its win over St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse (0-10).
COLTON (8-6)
Alexis Alred 0 0-0 0, Leah Mussen 4 0-0 5, Rori Weber 4 0-0 5, Ada Kerr 0 0-0 0, Ella Nollmeyer 12 1-5 26, Kya Soza 1 0-0 3, Clair Moehrle 6 0-0 14, Nikki Heiterman 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 2-7 58.
SJEL (0-10)
Eva Dambonski 0 0-0 0, Loren Loomis 1 1-2 3, Ember Brewer 1 1-2 3, Chloe Waddell 4 0-2 8, Aleya Brewer 0 1-2 1, Violet Dennnis 0 0-0 0, Briannna Camp 2 0-0 4. Totals 8 3-8 19.
Colton 14 13 22 9—58
SJEL 2 6 7 2—19
3-point goals — Musson 3, Weber 3, Moehrle 2, Nollmeyer, Soza.
Clearwater Valley 54, Logos 45
MOSCOW — Taya Pfefferkorn led the way with 18 points as Clearwater Valley of Kooskia secured a 2A Whitepine League victory over Logos of Moscow.
Sypress Martinez, Eva Lundgren, Seasha Reuben and Tessa Lundgren added another nine points apiece to the winning effort. The Rams improved to 7-8 on the season and 4-7 in league play, while the Knights slipped to 4-10 and 2-8.
Complete information was not available.
Clearwater Valley 18 15 6 15—54
Logos 5 9 18 13—45
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Garfield-Palouse 47, Pomeroy 42
POMEROY — The visiting Vikings remained undefeated in Southeast 1B League competition after withstanding a second-half Pomeroy surge.
Lane Collier spearheaded the victory for Gar-Pal (11-4, 11-0) with 19 points, and teammate Kieran Snekvik joined him in double figures with 12. Cesar Morfin had a team-high 14 points while Jett Slusser and Kyzer Herres added 11 apiece for the beaten Pirates (8-7, 7-2).
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (11-4, 11-0)
Bryce Pfaff 0 0-0 0, Lane Collier 8 1-4 19, Macent Rardon 1 0-0 2, Ayden Bassler 0 0-0 0, Liam Cook 3 3-8 9, Brendan Snekvik 1 0-0 2, Kieran Snekvik 5 0-1 12, Riley Pfaff 0 0-0 0, Landon Orr 1 0-0 3, Preston Olson 0 0-0 0, Cason Sperber 0 0-0 0, Cooper Wells 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-12 47.
POMEROY (8-7, 7-2)
Jacob Reisinger 0 3-5 3, Braxton McKiernan 0 0-0 0, Jett Slusser 3 3-4 11, Kyzer Herres 5 0-0 11, Cesar Morfin 5 0-0 14, Rory McKiernan 0 0-0 0, Boone Schmidt 1 0-0 3, Grayson Slaybaugh 0 0-0 0, Vincent Vecchio 0 0-0 0, R. Ott 0 0-0 0, C. Mullins 0 0-0 0, C. Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 6-9 42.
Gar-Pal 10 12 12 13—47
Pomeroy 8 5 17 12—42
3-point goals — Collier 2, K. Snekvik 2, Orr, Morfin 4, Slusser 2, Herres, Schmidt.
Deary 66, Nezperce 56
DEARY — The Mustangs started and finished strong to beat the Nighthawks in a 1A Whitepine League encounter.
Nolan Hubbard led Deary (6-6, 6-3) with 22 points and Blake Clark and Jacob Mechling added 13 points apiece.
Wyatt Vincent delivered a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Deary coach Jalen Kirk said the difference in the game was Deary’s pressure defense which generated turnovers the Mustangs managed to turn into points. The Mustangs jumped out to a 17-7 lead after eight minutes and kept the Nighthawks at the same deficit at the final whistle.
DEARY (6-6, 6-3)
TJ Beyer 1 2-2 5, Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 3 3-4 11, Nolan Hubbard 6 7-9 22, Jacob Mechling 5 2-3 13, Blake Clark 6 1-1 13, Jaymon Keen 0 2-2 2. Totals 21 17-23.
NEZPERCE (7-4, 5-3)
Blaine Mosman 0 0-0 0, Slater Kuther 3 3-3 10, Jace Cronce 0 1-1 1, Carter Williams 4 1-2 9, Brennan McLeod 1 2-3 4, , Aiden McLeod 4 3-8 12, Zane Wilcox 3 1-2 7, Jadin Williams 5 1-2 13. Totals 19 12-21 56.
Nezperece 7 18 16 15—56
Deary 17 12 16 21—66
3-point goals — Beyer, Vincent 2, Hubbard 3, Mechling, Kuther, Aiden McLeod, Williams 2.
JV — Deary won 46-28.
St. John-Endicott 46, Colton 34
ST. JOHN — The Wildcats lost to the Eagles in a Southeast 1B League game.
Colton dropped to 2-11 on the season and 2-9 in league.
Complete information was not available at press time.
Kamiah-Lakeside game canceled
Saturday’s scheduled game between Kamiah and Lakeside of Plummer was canceled because of a funeral many Lakeside players were attending.
No makeup game is planned.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Pirates perform on the road
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Juniors Peyton Cannon and Levi Bowen posted first-place finishes in their respective divisions to lead Pomeroy at the Bronco Invitational in Ritzville, Wash.
“Both guys looked dominant throughout the day,” Pomeroy coach Matthew Slaybaugh said.
Levi Bowen capped his day with a first round pin in the final, while Cannon overcame a state-ranked opponent with a second-round pin. Pirate eighth-grader Arlis Bray earned a silver medal.