ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani and Mickey Moniak had their early struggles Friday night, yet both played big factors in the Los Angeles Angels extending their winning streak to five games.

Ohtani homered and had three hits, but did not factor in the decision after allowing three runs in five innings, and Moniak hit the go-ahead, two-run homer in the Angels’ 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

