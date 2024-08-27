Moreira, Vandals ready to up the tempo in ’24

If fans who watched a Vandal women’s basketball game last season turn on the ESPN+ stream when Idaho opens the 2024-25 season at 6 p.m. today at Brigham Young in Provo, Utah, they might not recognize many players on the court.

The 2024-25 Idaho team has a fresh new look with a new head coach and only two returning players, but that does not mean Idaho is lacking in college experience.

The lone returning players for the Vandals are senior guard Ashlyn Wallace of Clarkston and junior forward Sarah Brans.

Wallace appeared in every game for Idaho last season and showed off her range with a team-high 42 3-pointers. The 5-foot-6 senior will play her fourth year with the program.

Brans took over a starting role in the middle of last season and started in 17 games. The forward averaged 6.5 points per game and played over 22 minutes per game.

Arthur Moreira takes over the head coaching position after previous coach Carrie Eighmey left just one year and one day after signing with Idaho to take the head coaching job at the University of South Dakota. UI and Eighmey agreed to a five-year contract with a salary of over $120,000, but the contract was never signed by Eighmey and the former coach was able to make an early exit without having to pay the $500,000 buyout in the contract that was approved by the Idaho State Board of Education back in October 2023.

“Super excited for the season. We have been working really hard since late July, nonstop throughout the summer. We have a really special group this year,” Moreira said. “I have never been around a women’s team that works this hard. They put a lot of hours outside of practice; they compete every single day.”

Moreira was the head recruiter for the Vandals and was a key contributor in bringing in new talent to Moscow. Maybe none bigger than Oklahoma transfer guard Kelbie Washington.

Washington was named to the All-Big 12 freshman team in the 2021-22 season before she took a medical redshirt last year. The Norman, Okla., native was ranked as the No. 10 guard in the 2021 high school class by ESPN.

She led the Sooners with 116 assists, fourth-most for a freshman in Oklahoma history, and averaged 6.7 points per game.

Graduate students Olivia Nelson, Jennifer Aadland and Rosie Schweizer are new to the Vandals, but not new to the college game. All three have played at least 90 games in their collegiate careers.

Nelson played and started in all 117 games with Central Missouri in her four-year stint. The 5-foot-6 guard had 14.7 points per game and reached double-figures in 22 games.