AREA ROUNDUP
Moscow High alum Veronica Ewers is sitting in second place in cumulative General Classification standings through Stage 6 of the Giro d’Italia Donne, a major women’s professional cycling tour event in Italy.
AREA ROUNDUP
Moscow High alum Veronica Ewers is sitting in second place in cumulative General Classification standings through Stage 6 of the Giro d’Italia Donne, a major women’s professional cycling tour event in Italy.
Leading the way is Annemiek Van Vleuten of the Netherlands, who holds a 3 minute, 3 second lead over Ewers with an overall time of 14:58:29 across the six days of competition. Ewers, who is representing Team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank, has a 36-second edge on the current third-place competitor, Juliette Labous of France.
The Giro d’Italia Donne continues today with Stage 7, which spans 67.8 miles from Albenga to Alassio. There are nine stages in all, the last of which will be held on Sunday.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALLPalouse Posse 13-17, East Valley 0-3
COLFAX — The Palouse Posse routed East Valley in an American Legion doubleheader, finishing each game after five innings via mercy rule.
JP Wigen led on both sides of the ball in Game 1 as he pitched all five innings, conceded only one base hit and registered nine strikeouts while delivering three hits with a triple and three RBI. In Game 2, Aslan Burt provided three hits including two doubles and a whopping five RBI for the Posse (8-13).
GAME 1
Palouse 361 12—13 12 1
East Valley 000 00— 0 1 4
J. Wigen and D. Lobdell; B. Windhorst, Q. Payne (3) and J. Hanson.
Palouse hits — Wigen 3 (3B), C. McCann 2 (2B), C. Farar 2 (2B), Lobdell 2, A. Burt, W. Denney, B. Bennett.
East Valley hit — J. Labin.
GAME 2
East Valley 000 21— 3 3 3
Palouse 276 2x—17 10 1
J. Labin, G. Newby (3), C. Beryman (3) and J. Hanson, D. Jackson; D. Lobdell, A. Antoine (4) and As. Burt, B. Barnett.
East Valley hits — R. Wagemann, Beryman, Jackson.
Palouse hits — As. Burt 3 (2 2B), Lobdell 3 (2B), Al. Burt, J. Wigen, T. Peterson, J. Melhus.
Zephyrs twinbill scratched
A scheduled doubleheader between the Camas Prairie Zephyrs and the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen was canceled due to a miscommunication about the event’s location.
There are no plans for a makeup.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.