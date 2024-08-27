Moscow, Pullman hoops ‘Clashing’ for a cause

A little over one year ago, a fateful meeting of minds took place between representatives of Moscow and Pullman High Schools.
“I had a great ASB group, and they reached out to Moscow’s amazing ASB group, and they started working,” Pullman ASB advisor Erin Willy recalled.
The agenda: To restart and reimagine the schools’ historic basketball border battle rivalry into something that would be to the Palouse what the Golden Throne series between Lewiston and Clarkston is to the Lewis-Clark Valley.
Now, the second annual Clash of the Combines is set for Friday night at Pullman High School. Festivities begin with the girls game at 5:30 p.m., with the boys game set to follow.
Among those in attendance at the original meeting was Gianna Niehenke, then Moscow’s junior class secretary and now the Bears’ ASB president.
“All of us were asked to come up with a few different names that we could call this big event we were now having,” Niehenke said. “I don’t remember who put ‘Clash of the Combines’ up on the white board, but there were quite a few names up there.”
Whatever competition it may have faced from other proposed titles, Clash of the Combines was fated to win out — and not only for its alliteration.
“The (idea behind the) name was just kind of, ‘What does our area represent?’” said Moscow ASB advisor Sam Hoogsteen. The shared landscape of the Palouse, famed for its wheat fields and the machines that till them, was inspiration enough.
A student-made trophy was designated, and a deal was struck for an on-and-off-court competition that would double as a fundraiser for the domestic violence charity Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse.
Niehenke noted that ATVP was chosen “because they serve both the Moscow and Pullman communities,” and will be the beneficiary of this year’s proceeds as well.
Moscow hosted last year’s inaugural Clash of the Combines, which saw an on-court split — the Greyhound boys won 62-53 while the Bear girls prevailed 52-40. The trophy was won by the Bears on the strength of an overall point total that weighed factors like school spirit and sportsmanship in addition to on-court performance.
Both schools’ Instagram pages — HoundCentral and Bearnation — have promoted this year’s event with recent posts or stories. The build-up to Friday inculdes a series of themed dress-up days: Pajama Day, “Animal Print vs. Camo” Day, Wacky Wednesday, Character Day and finally Color War (red for Moscow, blue for Pullman) on the fateful Friday.
“Our name is on (the trophy) from last year,” Hoogsteen said. “We were the victors, and we hope to be two-time defending Combine champions; you can quote me on that.”
Local first responders will be in attendance on Friday as judges for spirit and sportsmanship points. Niehenke and Pullman ASB president Reed Brock will be leading halftime activities during both the girls and boys contests as students vie for spirit and sportsmanship points to supplement those supplied by their on-court compatriots.
“The competition’s a little bit stronger, and the want to get the spirit points and the overall participation is going to be bigger this year,” Niehenke said. “There’s an even bigger want to win in the communities.”
Additional prizes like “spirit packs” with goods provided by local businesses will be on-hand to be won by attendees who participate in the carnival-like event.
“We’ve had so many donors throughout the Pullman community come together and help out already for the spirit packs,” Willy said. “One-hundred percent of the proceeds are going to be able to go to ATVP because so many different groups and organizations have made donations to Pullman High School.”
Hoogsteen, a longtime teacher and sports announcer often called the “voice of the Bears” for his distinctive presentation over the speakers at their home court, emphasized the intent for Clash of the Combines to become a hallowed longterm tradition on the Palouse.
“We’re hoping this builds every year,” he said. “We’re adding another layer.”
