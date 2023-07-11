Ewers powers up mountains, finishes fourth in Tour stage

Moscow High School graduate and professional cyclist Veronica Ewers, shown here, finished fourth in Sunday's Giro d’Italia Donne — a prestigious cycling race in Italy.

 Courtesy EF Education-Tibco-SVB

Moscow High graduate Veronica Ewers finished fourth over the weekend in general classification standings for the top-tier Giro d’Italia Donne women’s cycling grand tour event through Italy, and was shortly thereafter announced as a selection for USA Cycling’s team for the women’s road world championships to be held next month in England.

Ewers, who had stood as high as second place midway through the nine-stage event before slipping to fifth, nosed back ahead of Italian hope Erica Magnaldi by less than a second on the last day to finish in the fourth spot. She was 5 minutes, 34 seconds shy of the cumulative mark set by Giro champion Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands.

