Moscow High graduate Veronica Ewers finished fourth over the weekend in general classification standings for the top-tier Giro d’Italia Donne women’s cycling grand tour event through Italy, and was shortly thereafter announced as a selection for USA Cycling’s team for the women’s road world championships to be held next month in England.
Ewers, who had stood as high as second place midway through the nine-stage event before slipping to fifth, nosed back ahead of Italian hope Erica Magnaldi by less than a second on the last day to finish in the fourth spot. She was 5 minutes, 34 seconds shy of the cumulative mark set by Giro champion Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands.
The Giro is one of the two biggest women’s cycling events of the year along with the Tour de France Femmes, in which Ewers took ninth last summer and will compete for a second time later this month. The 28-year-old races on the women’s world tour for Team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank and led all U.S. women at that 2022 Tour de France.
She also led all U.S. women at last year’s road world championships in Australia — where she finished 23rd overall — and most recently at the Giro, which she referred to in an Instagram post as an “emotional and physical roller coaster” and which represented her best top-level result since joining the pro tour less than two years ago.
