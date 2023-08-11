Veronica Ewers’ maiden trip to the Tour de France Femmes last year proved to be what dreams are made of as the Moscow High alum produced a breakout showing to lead Team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank and all U.S. women with a ninth-place overall finish.

Her sophomore appearance at the iconic cycling event, by contrast, ended in something approaching a nightmare. A mid-race crash resulted in her withdrawal from both last month’s Tour de France and this month’s Road World Championships in Scotland, where she had been slated to represent the United States for a second consecutive year.