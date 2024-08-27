AREA ROUNDUP

BOISE — Moscow’s Noah Crossler won two individual events and broke a state record at the Idaho Class 5A state swim meet at the West Ada YMCA on Friday and Saturday.

Crossler won the boys 100-yard butterfly final by over three seconds with a time of 51.64, beating a record that had stood for six years. He also took the victory in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.98.

Lewiston’s Ryann Schraufnagel earned a podium position in the girls 500 freestyle with a third-place finish at 5:30.65.

Suzka Martin finished fourth in the girls 200 individual medley (2:26.37) and the 100 breaststroke (1:12.41). The Moscow girls took sixth overall with a team score of 85, and the Bengals were one spot behind at 67.

Sandpoint swept both state team titles.

GIRLS

Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 192; 2. Idaho Falls 148; 3. Wood River 144; 4. Cole Valley Christian 124; 5. Skyline 105; 6. Moscow 85; 7. Lewiston 67; 8. Minico 48; 9. Hillcrest 46; 10. Pocatello 45; 11. Century 37; T12. Cascade 36; T12. Skyview 36; 14. Parma 28; 15. Jerome 20; 16. Kimberly 17; 17. Vallivue 16; T18. Twin Falls 14; T18. Middleton 14; 20. Oakley 13; 21. Mountain Home 11; 22. Columbia 8; 23. Nampa Christian 4; 24. Shelley 3; 25. Burley 2; 26. Declo 1.

Moscow results

200 medley relay — 6. Moscow (Claire Bernards, Addy Quist, McKenna Sept, Suzka Martin), 2:07.24.

200 IM — 4. Martin, 2:26.37.

200 IM — 12. Sept, 2:45.6.

100 butterfly — 6. Bernards, 1:07.9.

200 freestyle relay — 8. Moscow (Quist, Sept, Isabella Allison, Nelly Stellmon), 1:46.65.

100 backstroke — 4. Bernards, 1:07.4.

100 breaststroke — 4. Martin, 1:12.41; 6. Quist, 1:16.97; 8. Sept, 1:17.52.

Lewiston results

200 freestyle — 5. Ryann Schraufnagel, 2:05.12; 8. Sophia Carr, 2:12.35; 10. Corinne Sawyer, 2:13.46.

200 IM — 11. Lillian Sawyer, 2:40.37.

100 freestyle — 8. C. Sawyer, 58.75.

500 freestyle — 3. Schraufnagel, 5:30.65; 7. Carr 5:57.95.

200 freestyle relay — 10. Lewiston (C. Sawyer, Carr, Addy Wimer, Schraufnagel), 1:52.08.

100 backstroke — 12. L. Sawyer, 1:14.44.

400 freestyle relay — 4. Lewiston (C. Sawyer, Carr, L. Sawyer, Schraufnagel), 4:01.58.

BOYS

Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 178; 2. Idaho Falls 149; 3. Skyline 114; 4. Pocatello 112; 5. Twin Falls 109; 6. Minico 91; 7. Columbia 87; 8. Hillcrest 76; 9. Lewiston 56; 10. Burley 44; 11. Middleton 43; 12. Century 41; 13. Kimberly 36; 14. Moscow 32; 15. Bonneville 29; 16. Riverstone International 28; 17. Wood River 16; 18. Gooding 9; 19. Lakeland 7; 20. Skyview 6; 21. Filer 2; 22. Cole Valley Christian 1.

Moscow results

100 butterfly — 1. Noah Crossler, 51.64.

100 backstroke — 1. Crossler, 54.98.

400 freestyle relay — 11. Moscow (Bryce Whitehall, Benton Brown, Trenten Howard, Blaise Underwood), 4:54.07.

Lewiston results

200 medley relay — 4. Lewiston (Kaden Antonich, Filippo Greggio, Deegan Everett, Canyon Von Lindern), 1:48.97.

200 IM — 7. Antonich, 2:15.36.

50 freestyle — 9. Everett, 24.09.

100 butterfly — 10. Everett, 1:01.01.

200 freestyle relay — 8. Lewiston (Everett, Antonich, Von Lindern, Greggio), 1:40.53.

100 breaststroke — 5. Greggio, 1:05.79.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Pullman 1, Prosser 0

PROSSER, Wash. — The Greyhounds went on the road and blanked host Prosser in a Washington Class 2A regional crossover.

Vicky Villarino broke the tie in the 36th minute off a pass from Amelia Cobos. Lillian Cobos saved six shots in the shutout victory.

With the win, Pullman (13-6) moves on to State for a first-round match at the higher seed’s home field on Tuesday or Wednesday. The full bracket is expected to be released today.

Pullman 1 0—1

Prosser 0 0—0

Pullman — Vicky Villarino (Amelia Cobos), 36th.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Pullman clinches state berth

SELAH — The traveling Greyhounds swept Selah in a regional crossover match, earning a Washington Class 2A state tournament berth.

The Hounds won by set scores of 25-20, 25-22 and 25-15.

Rowyn Lee led the offense with 14 kills, Kate Armstrong added 13 digs, and Camber Wolfe dished out 32 assists to her fellow Hounds (14-7).

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Newport 42, Colfax 33

DEER PARK, Wash. — Zach Cooper took the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown for the Bulldogs, but Colfax went down in defeat to Newport with a trip to State on the line.

Cooper added a 39-yard touchdown run for Colfax (7-3). Ryker Reed had touchdown runs of 63 and 60 yards, respectively.

“Ultimately, I was happy with how we showed up and fought today against a really good Newport team,” Colfax coach David Cofer said. “Any time you play games in November that are meaningful, it means a lot.”

A full box score was unavailable at press time.

Colfax 13 8 6 6—33

Newport 7 13 8 14—42

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

State results pending

Results from Washington’s state cross country championships, featuring races for divisions from 1B-4A held at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco on Saturday, had not been posted to athletic.net or otherwise reported to the Tribune as of press time. They will be published in a future issue.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

WSU 5, Pacific 0