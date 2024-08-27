Moscow’s Crossler swims into record book

Heading into the Idaho Class 5A state swim meet last week at Boise’s West Ada YMCA, Noah Crossler of Moscow was determined to overcome a personal jinx by winning a prize that had eluded him two years running.

Not only did the junior break the jinx, but he shattered a state record in the process.

Crossler had been seeded first at State in the 100-yard butterfly both his freshman and sophomore years, but settled for third and second, respectively, in the actual meets.

This time around, he left no room for an upset.

Crossler clocked a winning time of 51.64 seconds, leading the 100 butterfly field by more than three seconds and surpassing the previous meet record of 52.16 that had been set by Jacob Ballard of Sandpoint in 2018.

“You should have heard the excitement in the building when he started to break away from the other swimmers in that race,” Moscow coach Shelly Ruspakka said. “Noah can get in this zone when he’s swimming, and he has such control over his races, it’s remarkable to watch. You could just tell he was in that mode and he was going for the state record. All of the training he’s put in this year, and the last eight years, came down to this moment.

“It was absolutely electric in that facility. Everybody was cheering; everybody was screaming; not only from Moscow, but from all of the schools in Idaho.”

Crossler also claimed a 100 backstroke victory with a time of 54.98 as he capped off an undefeated season with a pair of individual state championships.

“Of all the athletes I’ve coached from age 5 to 97, he’s one of the most committed, dedicated athletes I’ve ever seen, and I’m so happy for him that he had such a successful season,” Ruspakka said. “He had a goal at the beginning to go undefeated, and he accomplished that — and not all of those races were easy for him. He went up against some 6A swimmers in those events, and he came out on top every time.

“He has such a mind/body connection in the pool, and those close races — some of them were really close — just watching him win by the slimmest of margins was great.”