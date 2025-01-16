AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow’s Greene earns 100th wrestling win

AREA ROUNDUP
MOSCOW — James Greene didn’t know he was on the verge of his 100th wrestling win.
After pinning his opponent in 43 seconds in the Bears’ dual with Priest River on Wednesday in Moscow, the standing ovation from the crowd and the glowing reactions of his teammates and a graphic that announced his 100th win clued him in on the milestone
“When he turned around and looked at the video board and saw his 100th win there, his face was priceless,” Moscow coach Zac Carscallen said.
Greene is the fifth Bear over the past 10 years to reach 100 wins.
The senior’s century mark win highlighted a pair of dual wins for the Moscow boys and girls wrestling programs.
The Bears boys won 52-36 and the Bear girls won 18-6.
Eian Schwecke continued what Carscallen called a dominant season with a win in the 126-pound bracket. Erik Gulbrandsen won in the 190 class via fall after 3 minutes and 44 seconds.
Moscow boys wrestling
Moscow (MOSC) 52.0 Priest River (PRRI) 36.0
190: Erik Gulbrandsen (MOSC) over Gunnar Eversole (PRRI) (Fall 3:44) 215: Caleb Grow (PRRI) over (MOSC) (For.) 285: Paul Dixon (MOSC) over (PRRI) (For.) 98: Levi Holbrook (PRRI) over (MOSC) (For.) 106: Nathan Fiorillo (MOSC) over (PRRI) (For.) 113: Jack Zalewski (PRRI) over Micah Moreland (MOSC) (Fall 1:45) 120: Liam Pettit (PRRI) over Brock Foote (MOSC) (Fall 1:07) 126: Eian Schwecke (MOSC) over Orion Grimes (PRRI) (MD 13-3) 132: Bill Rapier (PRRI) over Benson Godfrey (MOSC) (Fall 3:52) 138: Aram Donigian (MOSC) over (PRRI) (For.) 144: Colm McLaimtaig (PRRI) over Sam Drake-Weiss (MOSC) (Fall 0:59) 150: Aidan Prakash (MOSC) over Austin Mulligan (PRRI) (Fall 0:11) 157: Noah Mobley (MOSC) over Daniel Hoisington (PRRI) (Fall 0:17) 165: Joe Markuson (MOSC) over (PRRI) (For.) 175: James Greene (MOSC) over Mason Davis (PRRI) (Fall 0:43)
Moscow girls wrestling
Moscow (MOSC) 18.0 Priest River (PRRI) 6.0
100: Double Forfeit 107: Double Forfeit 114: Double Forfeit 120: Aubrey Vogl (MOSC) over (PRRI) (For.) 126: Double Forfeit 132: Addison Vieux (MOSC) over (PRRI) (For.) 138: Hayden Palmer (MOSC) over (PRRI) (For.) 145: Double Forfeit 152: Double Forfeit 165: Double Forfeit 185: Double Forfeit 235: Hailey Cook (PRRI) over (MOSC) (For.).
East Valley 51, Clarkston 28
The Bantams lost a dual to East Valley of Spokane.
Justyn Watters earned a victory via fall after 46 seconds at 285 pounds. Colby Valdez won via fall in 37 seconds in the 120 bracket.
Clarkston boys wrestling
East Valley (Spokane) (EVSKM) 51.0 Clarkston (CLAKM) 28.0
285: Justyn Watters (CLAKM) over Baron Botello (EVSKM) (Fall 0:46) 106: Brenton Reiha (EVSKM) over Micah Kanooth (CLAKM) (Fall 2:58) 113: Russell Smyly (EVSKM) over Casey Kimball (CLAKM) (Fall 0:31) 120: Colby Valdez (CLAKM) over Joseph Seamone (EVSKM) (Fall 0:37) 126: Ryan Marksmeier (CLAKM) over Jackson Krogseth (EVSKM) (Fall 3:19) 132: Clayton Ockwell (CLAKM) over Parker Tran (EVSKM) (Fall 1:30) 138: Connor Nitz (CLAKM) over Elija Hunter (EVSKM) (MD 12-4) 144: Warner Jordan (EVSKM) over Garren Simpson (CLAKM) (Fall 5:43) 150: Conner Nicholson (EVSKM) over Ty Fleishman (CLAKM) (Fall 1:34) 157: Hunter Nicholson (EVSKM) over Tallon Trubee (CLAKM) (Fall 1:12) 165: Logan Figueroa-Castor (EVSKM) over Jeremiah Webster (CLAKM) (Fall 2:55) 175: Dyllin Barrett (EVSKM) over Kyron Jollymore (CLAKM) (Fall 1:31) 190: Bradley Rowland (EVSKM) over Ryker Mckeirnan (CLAKM) (Dec 11-9) 215: Tyler Grant (EVSKM) over Markus Ellenwood (CLAKM) (Fall 5:39)
Bengals fall to Post Falls
POST FALLS — The Bengal girls lost to Post Falls 36-12 and the boys lost 75-9. Joely Slyter (126) and Sammie Slyter (132) both won via fall for the girls. Gunnar Whitlock won via fall in the 144 boys class.
Lewiston girls wrestling
Post Falls 36, Lewiston 12
100: Double Forfeit 107: Double Forfeit 114: Double Forfeit 120: Vada Hutchinson (POFA) over Lela Rehder (LEWI) (Fall 1:08) 126: Joely Slyter (LEWI) over Emma Younger (POFA) (Fall 4:42) 132: Sammie Slyter (LEWI) over Jasmine Soto-Wilson (POFA) (Fall 1:37) 138: Kahli Brown (POFA) over (LEWI) (For.) 145: Makayla Reynolds (POFA) over (LEWI) (For.) 152: Sophia Stewart (POFA) over (LEWI) (For.) 165: Zoey Braun (POFA) over (LEWI) (For.) 185: Double Forfeit 235: Kassie Voss (POFA) over (LEWI) (For.).
Lewiston boys wrestling
Post Falls 75, Lewiston 6
175: Trey Smith (POFA) over Tate Cuthbert (LEWI) (Fall 3:33) 190: Seth Martin (POFA) over Brice Cuthbert (LEWI) (TF 17-2 4:37) 215: Kendall Sage (POFA) over Jacob Louis (LEWI) (Fall 1:08) 285: Xander Scholes (POFA) over Parker Bagley (LEWI) (Fall 5:18) 98: Tristan Mendenhall (POFA) over (LEWI) (For.) 106: Gage Loftin (POFA) over James Sams (LEWI) (Fall 1:42) 113: Matthew Hamilton (POFA) over Brody Lynch (LEWI) (Fall 2:57) 120: Logan Loaiza (POFA) over Christian Spruell (LEWI) (Fall 0:33) 126: Sawyer Sage (POFA) over Riley Johnson (LEWI) (Fall 4:42) 132: Coen Roberts (LEWI) over Brandon Felix (POFA) (Dec 4-2) 138: Rider Seguine (POFA) over Wyatt Laney (LEWI) (Fall 0:25) 144: Gunnar Whitlock (LEWI) over Joshua Stone (POFA) (Fall 2:51) 150: Tanner Piper (POFA) over Mason Faling (LEWI) (Fall 2:58) 157: Kyle Miller (POFA) over Cedar Betzold (LEWI) (MD 10-2) 165: Colton Austin (POFA) over Kayleb Peterson (LEWI) (Fall 2:49).
Freeman 67, Asotin 0
ASOTIN — The Panthers engaged in a dual with Freeman and lost 67-0.
Asotin’s Noah Saltz fell in a 15-12 decision in the 157 class.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pullman Christian 40, Kootenai Thunder 32
PULLMAN — The Eagles dominated the first quarter 15-1 to cruise to the Mountain Christian League win over the visiting Kootenai Thunder.
Shelby Rajasekaran and Lizzy Fitzgerald paced Pullman Christian (4-6, 3-4) with 10 points apiece.
KOOTENAI THUNDER (1-9, 1-8)
Laura Allshore 5 0-0 10, Mazie Miles 2 0-0 4, Avril Palmer 0 2-2 2, Casey deGraaf 1 4-6 6, Mercy Brewer 4 0-0 8, Kasen Reynolds 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 6-8 32.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (4-6, 3-4)
Hannah Anderson 1 0-0 2, Shelby Rajasekaran 5 0-1 10, Lizzy Fitzgerald 4 0-0 10, Sara Torrey 2 1-2 6, Sophia Cofer 2 2-2 6, Addy Fitzgerald 1 0-0 2, Braeley Olson 2 0-0 4, Lydia Carrier 0 0-2 0. Totals 17 3-9 40.
KTSI 1 7 10 14—32
Pullman Christian 15 11 7 7—40
3-point goals — Fitzgerald 2, Torrey.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Kamiah 65, Orofino 40
KAMIAH — Dave Kludt tallied 22 points, Lawson Landmark added 16 and the Kubs beat the Maniacs in a nonleague encounter to stay undefeated.
Kamiah (10-0) came out of the gates with a 20-8 first quarter and posted 19 points in the third quarter. Jaden Crowe provided solid defense on the outside and became a third Kub in double figures with 13 points.
“Just goes to speak to how unselfish they are,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said.
Jake Runia led Orofino (2-9) with 15 points.
KAMIAH (10-0)
Todd Roberts 0 0-0 0, Jaden Crowe 6 0-1 13, Jack Engledow 2 0-2 5, Matthew Oatman 3 0-0 7, Everett Oatman 1 0-0 2, Dave Kludt 11 0-0 22 , Rylan Skinner 0 0-0 0, Lawson Landmark 7 2-2 16, Logan Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 2-5 65.
OROFINO (2-9)
Jake Runia 6 2-2 15, Nick Bonner 4 0-1 8, Hudson Schneider 1 2-2 4, Landon Bernett 0 0-2 0, Landon Conley 2 3-10 7, Blake Barlow 1 0-0 2, Aiden Olive 1 0-0 2, Quinton Naranjo 1 0-0 2. Totals .16 7-17 40
Orofino 8 14 10 8—40
Kamiah 20 14 19 12—65
3-point goals — Crowe, M. Oatman, Engledow, Runia.
JV — Kamiah beat Orofino.
Kootenai Thunder 44, Pullman Christian 31
PULLMAN — The Eagles fell to the Kootenai Thunder.
Brayden Olson posted eight points to lead Pullman Christian (2-10, 1-8).
Pullman Christian coach Jamie Gleason said that despite his team’s scoring challenges, he was proud that they held KTSI (9-4, 7-4) to 44 points.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (2-10, 1-8)
Kofi Hammond 3 0-0 7, Brayden Olson 4 0-0 8, Judah Fitzgerald 2 1-2 6, Chilton Gleason 2 0-0 4, Johnny Brown 2 0-0 6, Nata Fotofili 0 0-0 0, Luke Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 1-2 31.
KOOTENAI THUNDER SPORTS INCORPORATED (9-4, 7-4)
Rowan Palmer 2 0-0 4, Melkam Mannin 1 0-0 2, Dylan Day 5 0-0 10, Milo Hernandez-Oretega 2 1-2 5, Hunter Peterson 3 4-6 11, Malachi Duchow 4 2-2 12. Totals 17 7-10 44.
KTSI 13 14 8 7—44
Pullman Chrsitian 7 10 4 10—31
3-point goals — Brown 2, Hammond, Fitzgerald, Peterson, Duchow.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
LC State’s Cabrera named to NAIA Preseason All-America Team
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lewis-Clark State’s Brandon Cabrera was named to the 2025 NAIA Preseason Baseball All-America Team, announced by the national office on Wednesday.
Cabrera heads into his 2025 senior season as a key piece for Lewis-Clark State baseball in the outfield and at the plate. In his first season with the Warriors, the Aloha, Ore., native was voted All-Cascade Conference and a First-Team CSC Academic All-American.
Cabrera was the only LC State player to appear in all 51 games. He led the team in batting average (.362), OPS (1.102), hits (68), on-base percentage (.469) and stolen bases (22-for-23). The outfielder scored 58 runs and drove in 40 and was second on the team with 20 doubles and 13 home runs.
“Brandon had a breakthrough inaugural season for us last year and we’re excited to get him back on the diamond for his senior year,” coach Jake Taylor said.
The Warriors open the 2025 season in Florida on Jan. 30 against Ave Maria (Fla.).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Nick Bogar joins LC State volleyball staff
LC State announced the hiring of Nick Bogar as assistant volleyball coach, joining coach Katie Palmer’s Warrior volleyball staff.
“I am thrilled to welcome Nick Bogar to LC State,” Palmer said. “Nick is not only a proven recruiter at the collegiate-level but also an exceptional teacher of the game. His embodiment of the Warrior mentality, rooted in his Idaho upbringing, will have a huge impact on the lives of our student-athletes. I am looking forward to continuing the journey of building LC State volleyball with him by my side.”
Bogar joins the Warriors after serving as the head assistant coach at Treasure Valley Community College and head coach at Rocky Mountain High School. The Coeur d’Alene native attended Lake City High School before joining the men’s volleyball club team at Boise State. He graduated in 2018 with a degree in Psychology and minor in Sociology.
“I want to thank coach Katie Palmer for this opportunity to help her chase championships and give student-athletes the best experience,” Bogar said.
While coaching at TVCC, Bogar coached multiple all-region student-athletes and an All-American. in 2024, TVCC finished with a 24-6 record and advanced to the quarterfinal round of the NWAC tournament.
Prior to his time at TVCC, Bogar led Rocky Mountain High School where he coached numerous All-SIC Academic Team members. He coached with the ID Crush 17 team that qualified for nationals. For the last seven summers, Bogar traveled to work Gold Medal Squared Camps.