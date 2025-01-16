AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow’s Greene earns 100th wrestling win

AREA ROUNDUP

MOSCOW — James Greene didn’t know he was on the verge of his 100th wrestling win.

After pinning his opponent in 43 seconds in the Bears’ dual with Priest River on Wednesday in Moscow, the standing ovation from the crowd and the glowing reactions of his teammates and a graphic that announced his 100th win clued him in on the milestone

“When he turned around and looked at the video board and saw his 100th win there, his face was priceless,” Moscow coach Zac Carscallen said.

Greene is the fifth Bear over the past 10 years to reach 100 wins.

The senior’s century mark win highlighted a pair of dual wins for the Moscow boys and girls wrestling programs.

The Bears boys won 52-36 and the Bear girls won 18-6.

Eian Schwecke continued what Carscallen called a dominant season with a win in the 126-pound bracket. Erik Gulbrandsen won in the 190 class via fall after 3 minutes and 44 seconds.

Moscow boys wrestling

Moscow (MOSC) 52.0 Priest River (PRRI) 36.0

190: Erik Gulbrandsen (MOSC) over Gunnar Eversole (PRRI) (Fall 3:44) 215: Caleb Grow (PRRI) over (MOSC) (For.) 285: Paul Dixon (MOSC) over (PRRI) (For.) 98: Levi Holbrook (PRRI) over (MOSC) (For.) 106: Nathan Fiorillo (MOSC) over (PRRI) (For.) 113: Jack Zalewski (PRRI) over Micah Moreland (MOSC) (Fall 1:45) 120: Liam Pettit (PRRI) over Brock Foote (MOSC) (Fall 1:07) 126: Eian Schwecke (MOSC) over Orion Grimes (PRRI) (MD 13-3) 132: Bill Rapier (PRRI) over Benson Godfrey (MOSC) (Fall 3:52) 138: Aram Donigian (MOSC) over (PRRI) (For.) 144: Colm McLaimtaig (PRRI) over Sam Drake-Weiss (MOSC) (Fall 0:59) 150: Aidan Prakash (MOSC) over Austin Mulligan (PRRI) (Fall 0:11) 157: Noah Mobley (MOSC) over Daniel Hoisington (PRRI) (Fall 0:17) 165: Joe Markuson (MOSC) over (PRRI) (For.) 175: James Greene (MOSC) over Mason Davis (PRRI) (Fall 0:43)

Moscow girls wrestling

Moscow (MOSC) 18.0 Priest River (PRRI) 6.0

100: Double Forfeit 107: Double Forfeit 114: Double Forfeit 120: Aubrey Vogl (MOSC) over (PRRI) (For.) 126: Double Forfeit 132: Addison Vieux (MOSC) over (PRRI) (For.) 138: Hayden Palmer (MOSC) over (PRRI) (For.) 145: Double Forfeit 152: Double Forfeit 165: Double Forfeit 185: Double Forfeit 235: Hailey Cook (PRRI) over (MOSC) (For.).

East Valley 51, Clarkston 28

The Bantams lost a dual to East Valley of Spokane.

Justyn Watters earned a victory via fall after 46 seconds at 285 pounds. Colby Valdez won via fall in 37 seconds in the 120 bracket.

Clarkston boys wrestling

East Valley (Spokane) (EVSKM) 51.0 Clarkston (CLAKM) 28.0

285: Justyn Watters (CLAKM) over Baron Botello (EVSKM) (Fall 0:46) 106: Brenton Reiha (EVSKM) over Micah Kanooth (CLAKM) (Fall 2:58) 113: Russell Smyly (EVSKM) over Casey Kimball (CLAKM) (Fall 0:31) 120: Colby Valdez (CLAKM) over Joseph Seamone (EVSKM) (Fall 0:37) 126: Ryan Marksmeier (CLAKM) over Jackson Krogseth (EVSKM) (Fall 3:19) 132: Clayton Ockwell (CLAKM) over Parker Tran (EVSKM) (Fall 1:30) 138: Connor Nitz (CLAKM) over Elija Hunter (EVSKM) (MD 12-4) 144: Warner Jordan (EVSKM) over Garren Simpson (CLAKM) (Fall 5:43) 150: Conner Nicholson (EVSKM) over Ty Fleishman (CLAKM) (Fall 1:34) 157: Hunter Nicholson (EVSKM) over Tallon Trubee (CLAKM) (Fall 1:12) 165: Logan Figueroa-Castor (EVSKM) over Jeremiah Webster (CLAKM) (Fall 2:55) 175: Dyllin Barrett (EVSKM) over Kyron Jollymore (CLAKM) (Fall 1:31) 190: Bradley Rowland (EVSKM) over Ryker Mckeirnan (CLAKM) (Dec 11-9) 215: Tyler Grant (EVSKM) over Markus Ellenwood (CLAKM) (Fall 5:39)

Bengals fall to Post Falls

POST FALLS — The Bengal girls lost to Post Falls 36-12 and the boys lost 75-9. Joely Slyter (126) and Sammie Slyter (132) both won via fall for the girls. Gunnar Whitlock won via fall in the 144 boys class.

Lewiston girls wrestling

Post Falls 36, Lewiston 12

100: Double Forfeit 107: Double Forfeit 114: Double Forfeit 120: Vada Hutchinson (POFA) over Lela Rehder (LEWI) (Fall 1:08) 126: Joely Slyter (LEWI) over Emma Younger (POFA) (Fall 4:42) 132: Sammie Slyter (LEWI) over Jasmine Soto-Wilson (POFA) (Fall 1:37) 138: Kahli Brown (POFA) over (LEWI) (For.) 145: Makayla Reynolds (POFA) over (LEWI) (For.) 152: Sophia Stewart (POFA) over (LEWI) (For.) 165: Zoey Braun (POFA) over (LEWI) (For.) 185: Double Forfeit 235: Kassie Voss (POFA) over (LEWI) (For.).

Lewiston boys wrestling

Post Falls 75, Lewiston 6

175: Trey Smith (POFA) over Tate Cuthbert (LEWI) (Fall 3:33) 190: Seth Martin (POFA) over Brice Cuthbert (LEWI) (TF 17-2 4:37) 215: Kendall Sage (POFA) over Jacob Louis (LEWI) (Fall 1:08) 285: Xander Scholes (POFA) over Parker Bagley (LEWI) (Fall 5:18) 98: Tristan Mendenhall (POFA) over (LEWI) (For.) 106: Gage Loftin (POFA) over James Sams (LEWI) (Fall 1:42) 113: Matthew Hamilton (POFA) over Brody Lynch (LEWI) (Fall 2:57) 120: Logan Loaiza (POFA) over Christian Spruell (LEWI) (Fall 0:33) 126: Sawyer Sage (POFA) over Riley Johnson (LEWI) (Fall 4:42) 132: Coen Roberts (LEWI) over Brandon Felix (POFA) (Dec 4-2) 138: Rider Seguine (POFA) over Wyatt Laney (LEWI) (Fall 0:25) 144: Gunnar Whitlock (LEWI) over Joshua Stone (POFA) (Fall 2:51) 150: Tanner Piper (POFA) over Mason Faling (LEWI) (Fall 2:58) 157: Kyle Miller (POFA) over Cedar Betzold (LEWI) (MD 10-2) 165: Colton Austin (POFA) over Kayleb Peterson (LEWI) (Fall 2:49).

Freeman 67, Asotin 0

ASOTIN — The Panthers engaged in a dual with Freeman and lost 67-0.

Asotin’s Noah Saltz fell in a 15-12 decision in the 157 class.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pullman Christian 40, Kootenai Thunder 32

PULLMAN — The Eagles dominated the first quarter 15-1 to cruise to the Mountain Christian League win over the visiting Kootenai Thunder.

Shelby Rajasekaran and Lizzy Fitzgerald paced Pullman Christian (4-6, 3-4) with 10 points apiece.

KOOTENAI THUNDER (1-9, 1-8)

Laura Allshore 5 0-0 10, Mazie Miles 2 0-0 4, Avril Palmer 0 2-2 2, Casey deGraaf 1 4-6 6, Mercy Brewer 4 0-0 8, Kasen Reynolds 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 6-8 32.

PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (4-6, 3-4)

Hannah Anderson 1 0-0 2, Shelby Rajasekaran 5 0-1 10, Lizzy Fitzgerald 4 0-0 10, Sara Torrey 2 1-2 6, Sophia Cofer 2 2-2 6, Addy Fitzgerald 1 0-0 2, Braeley Olson 2 0-0 4, Lydia Carrier 0 0-2 0. Totals 17 3-9 40.

KTSI 1 7 10 14—32

Pullman Christian 15 11 7 7—40