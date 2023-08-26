Coug contest canceled by COVID

Washington State football team personnel carry gear from the sideline to the locker room after Saturday’s Pac-12 Conference game between the Cougars and Cal was canceled because of one positive coronavirus test among the Bears’ players.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

As Washington State tries to figure out its conference affiliation future amid the ongoing collapse of the Pac-12 Conference, the Mountain West Conference is hoping the Cougars, and fellow Pac-12-mate Oregon State, will join its 11-team league.

The Mountain West met with WSU’s newly formed Athletics Advisory Committee on Thursday to present its benefits of affiliation, the university announced.