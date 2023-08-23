After a rough last fall where the Deary Mustangs went 1-6, the team will look to its experienced upperclassmen to lead it to a better season.

“The last couple years have definitely been rebuilding years,” Deary coach Tim Olson said. “It feels like we’re at the stage now where we’re hoping to compete for that second state berth from our division. With our schedule, we’re going to try and be competitive every game.”