Mustangs topple Bantams in state play-in game

PROSSER — Against the Prosser Mustangs, the Clarkston Bantams girls basketball team suffered from a 14-0 run at the beginning of the game and did not score its first points until almost six minutes into the ballgame.

These runs by the Mustangs continued to pain the Bantams as they were unable to overcome a dominant Prosser team and lost 68-43 in a Washington Class 2A state play-in game.

During the second quarter, Clarkston put up a fight and made it a 22-20 game, but after that Prosser went on a 17-4 run to make the score 39-24.

For the Bantams (18-6) the main bright spot was senior forward Reese de Groot, who scored 13 points and went 4-of-5 from the free-throw line. Freshman guard Joslyn McCormack-Marks was the only other Clarkston player to score more than seven points with 10.

For the Mustangs (21-4), 3-pointers were crucial to their win, making 11 total shots from beyond the arc. Senior guard Adriana Milanez hit four 3s all in the second half. Senior guard Naomi Chavez made three 3-pointers and Deidra Phillips, a junior forward, made two treys.

Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said that they planned to face a team that shot a lot of 3-pointers but were unable to execute defensively.

“We had planned for (the 3-pointers), and we weren’t getting the switches as far as how we had planned to execute them. There were several times we weren’t executing the switches. So, they got us,” Sobotta said.

Prosser had three players score above 10 points, and the other two players who scored for the Mustangs were just under that mark with nine.

Herbie Wright was the main offensive weapon for the Mustangs as she scored a total of 23 points. She worked hard in the paint and caused multiple fouls, going 4-of-5 from the free-throw line. Phillips scored 15 points. Milanez was Prosser’s third-highest scorer with 12 total points, all from 3-point range.

This loss means the end of the season for the Clarkston Bantams. Although the season ended in a loss, Sobotta said it was a successful season. She spoke about her graduating seniors.