As a two-time state champ and recent junior national champion, Lewiston High School senior Joely Slyter loves wrestling meets more than almost anything. But as a 10-year-old spectator, she found them quite boring and was not afraid to let her father know.

When Slyter grew tired of watching one of her younger brother’s meets, her father gave his dissatisfied daughter an ultimatum:

Stop complaining or start wrestling.

She chose the latter.

“I think I just wanted to make my dad angry,” Slyter said. “He was over the complaining and I was like ‘Ok, I’ll do it.’”

Soon after, Slyter was on the mat and practicing as the only girl with the Lewiston Wrestling Club and one of two girls in the entire region.

Fast forward about eight years, and Slyter has catapulted herself to the top of the sport she once just watched from the sidelines.

All her hard work culminated with one of the biggest prizes in wrestling: a national championship Saturday at the AFSW Junior Folkstyle National Championship in Des Moines, Iowa.

“Liked the challenge”

Slyter won two state titles — one her sophomore year and another in February to cap her senior season — and over the weekend won her first junior national championship.

Her wrestling career is rich with medals and awards, but the thing that has kept her coming back is the challenge that the sport presents.

“I played soccer and I did basketball, and track and cross country, and like, just being at a wrestling practice, it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Slyter said. “Wrestling is definitely a very physically (and) mentally demanding sport. And so just being there, it was a challenge. And I just really liked the challenge.”

Slyter accumulated a 134-17 win-loss record over four years of varsity high school wrestling.

In 2023 as a sophomore, she won a state championship in the 100-pound class. She advanced back to the state final at 114 pounds in 2024, but lost the match.

The 2024 state final loss turned out to be Slyter’s second-to-last loss in her high school career.

Slyter turned in a 37-1 senior season, crescendoing to her second state championship last month.

For about four years, she has wrestled on the national level with Team Idaho and claimed seven All-American honors.

The opportunity to wrestle at a national level was an easy choice to make.

“I like challenging myself,” Slyter said. “If I just stayed local, I don’t think I’d ever get the matches that I want to get. I want to see the top-level girls.”

Mentally resilient

In Slyter’s national championship match over the weekend, she had to come from behind against Beyonce Espinosa of Legacy Wrestling (Florida).

Slyter fell into a 4-0 hole before she snagged two points by the end of the second period and three points in the third to secure a 5-4 victory by decision.

Slyter said that believing that she can do something is half the battle. She credits the comeback to her mental approach.

“I’ve always kind of had struggles with believing in myself when I would get to those big stages,” Slyter said. “Second round, I just remember saying, like, ‘There’s no way she wants this more than I do.’ And I started wrestling way harder than at the beginning.”

Slyter said that when she wrestles nervous, she is not as quick on her feet or confident enough to attempt the shots that she is capable of.

In the 2024 freestyle national quarterfinals, Slyter dropped a match.

“My coach was just like, ‘It’s a high school sport, go have fun and enjoy it.’” Slyter said. “Enjoying it and believing in yourself kind of go together, because if you’re not enjoying it, you’re probably not going to believe that you’re going to have the best results.”