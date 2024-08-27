Needing help, Seahawks trying to stay in playoff chase

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks need a win to help keep their flickering playoff hopes from getting extinguished.

Caleb Williams and the Bears need a victory to end their long losing streak.

The Seahawks will try to regroup and stay in the playoff chase when they visit struggling Chicago today (5:15 p.m., FOX).

Seattle (8-7), coming off back-to-back losses, trails the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams (9-6) by one game with two to play. The Seahawks were in control of their postseason fate before Minnesota beat them 27-24 last week.

“The destiny’s out of our hands right now. That stings,” coach Mike Macdonald said. “But we’ve got a lot to play for, still. We’re just gonna keep hammering away until this thing cracks. I think it’s right there. We want to be ready when that happens. Hopefully, we get an opportunity to get into the dance and go do some damage.”

The Seahawks need help.

Their best path to the playoffs is by winning their final two games, starting with a Chicago team that’s reeling with nine straight losses after falling to NFC-leading Detroit, and having the Rams lose to Arizona on Saturday night. Seattle then visits Los Angeles to close the regular season.

Losses mounting

The Bears (4-11) simply need a win. It’s been nothing but losses for them since they beat Jacksonville in London in Week 6.

First, Chicago fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, and then its head coach during a season for the first time when the Bears let Matt Eberflus go the day after a Thanksgiving loss at Detroit. They’re 0-3 with interim coach Thomas Brown.

If the Bears drop this game, they’ll have their second double-digit losing skid in three seasons under general manager Ryan Poles. They lost the final 10 games two years ago as part of a franchise-worst 14-game slide that stretched into 2023. Chicago has never lost more than 10 in a row in a single season.

“I think it would just be good for morale,” tight end Cole Kmet said. “Obviously, it doesn’t mean much for playoffs or anything like that. It really won’t have any indication on anything going into next year. But just good for morale. It would just be I think an uplifting thing for the locker room at this point.”

Running woes

The run game continues to be a sore spot for Seattle.

The Seahawks are averaging 91.9 rushing yards per game. Only the New York Jets (88.7) and Las Vegas Raiders (77.5) are worse.

Against Minnesota, the Seahawks threw the ball on 45 of their 60 offensive plays. Their 15 rushes produced just 59 yards.