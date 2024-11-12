COMMENTARY: Never count out the Vandals

This has been an interesting season as a longtime football fan of one of the worst National Football League teams and covering the Idaho Vandals for the first time.

For those that still are not sure what NFL team I am talking about, I am a sad New York Jets fan.

There have been more times than I can count where I allow the same feelings that come over me as a disappointed Jets fan to enter my mindset when I sit and watch the Vandals. That feeling of impending doom and frustration. To be fair, I am sure longtime Idaho fans have had those exact feelings in the past as well.

I bring all of this up to use this past weekend as a prime example as to why it is silly to feel this way about the Jason Eck-led Vandals. By no means am I sitting here typing this column out with the thought of trying to convince anyone who reads this that it is championship-or-bust for Idaho.

What I am hoping to convey is that Eck, his coaching staff and every player on the roster have earned the trust of the fans that they will put in the work on and off the field. When things do not go the way they expect, they do not fold.

Both the Jets and the Vandals had issues defensively to start their games this weekend, UI in a 39-30 victory over Portland State on Saturday and New York in a 31-6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

UI’s defensive struggles were somewhat shocking to see when you look at how touted that side of the ball was coming into the year.

Idaho gave up three consecutive touchdown drives to Portland State to start the game. Midway through the second quarter, the Vandals trailed by a touchdown with their backup quarterback along with the third and fourth-string running backs in the backfield.

The Jets had the same fate on defense on Sunday. The Arizona Cardinals marched down the field on the first three drives of the game and scored a touchdown each time. Unlike the Vandals, New York had its starting quarterback and starting running back on offense to attempt a comeback.

The results?

The Jets lost by 25 points as the defense allowed the Cardinals to drain the clock on three second-half drives including a 10-play touchdown drive. New York was not able to add a single point on offense and the team looked deflated on the sideline.