COMMENTARY: Never count out the Vandals

This has been an interesting season as a longtime football fan of one of the worst National Football League teams and covering the Idaho Vandals for the first time.
For those that still are not sure what NFL team I am talking about, I am a sad New York Jets fan.
There have been more times than I can count where I allow the same feelings that come over me as a disappointed Jets fan to enter my mindset when I sit and watch the Vandals. That feeling of impending doom and frustration. To be fair, I am sure longtime Idaho fans have had those exact feelings in the past as well.
I bring all of this up to use this past weekend as a prime example as to why it is silly to feel this way about the Jason Eck-led Vandals. By no means am I sitting here typing this column out with the thought of trying to convince anyone who reads this that it is championship-or-bust for Idaho.
What I am hoping to convey is that Eck, his coaching staff and every player on the roster have earned the trust of the fans that they will put in the work on and off the field. When things do not go the way they expect, they do not fold.
Both the Jets and the Vandals had issues defensively to start their games this weekend, UI in a 39-30 victory over Portland State on Saturday and New York in a 31-6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
UI’s defensive struggles were somewhat shocking to see when you look at how touted that side of the ball was coming into the year.
Idaho gave up three consecutive touchdown drives to Portland State to start the game. Midway through the second quarter, the Vandals trailed by a touchdown with their backup quarterback along with the third and fourth-string running backs in the backfield.
The Jets had the same fate on defense on Sunday. The Arizona Cardinals marched down the field on the first three drives of the game and scored a touchdown each time. Unlike the Vandals, New York had its starting quarterback and starting running back on offense to attempt a comeback.
The results?
The Jets lost by 25 points as the defense allowed the Cardinals to drain the clock on three second-half drives including a 10-play touchdown drive. New York was not able to add a single point on offense and the team looked deflated on the sideline.
Meanwhile, the Vandals won 39-30 as the defense held the Vikings to three field goals and kept Portland State out of the end zone the rest of the game. Offensively, the running game, led by freshman Deshaun Buchanan, did the heavy lifting and Idaho put the game on ice with a game-clinching touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.
Why do I bring up my fandom of the Jets in a Vandal column?
Simple: While watching Idaho on Saturday I allowed that Jet mindset to trickle into my thoughts. Sitting at my computer watching the ninth-ranked Vandals go down by a score in the first half and seeing the defense struggle to stop anybody, I was preparing to be let down. Luckily for everyone else who enjoys Idaho football, I am not on the team.
The Vandals never questioned themselves, they never gave into the thought that they were going to slip up and lose a game that they should win.
Offensive coordinator Luke Schleusner leaned on the hot hand and allowed Buchanan to run wild on PSU. Idaho focused on the rushing attack and ran the ball more than twice as often as it dropped back to pass.
In the postgame interview, senior defensive end Keyshawn James-Newby said that defensive coordinator Dan Jackson and the coaching staff made no major changes to the game plan at halftime.
Instead, the defense had a talk about simply coming up with the key stops that the unit was struggling with in the first half.
No situation showed that more than after a mistake on special teams that allowed Portland State to start its drive at the Idaho 25-yard line. The Vikings had the opportunity to take the lead late in the fourth quarter with a touchdown and were in prime position to do so. The Vandals were aided by an unsportsmanlike penalty, but the key was holding PSU to a field goal and maintaining the lead late in the game.
Idaho has been tested all year long with a long list of injuries that it has endured alongside the difficult schedule the team has played. The Vandals are battle tested and ready for anything that comes their way.
Even better, they have the mental fortitude to handle things when it does not go their way. I just wish the professional football team I root for was the same way.
Maybe next year, but probably not.
