The governing body for the National Letter of Intent Program on Tuesday announced new policies allowing athletes to back out of NLI agreements without penalty under certain circumstances.

The signing of letters of intent has been part of the recruiting process in NCAA divisions I and II since 1964. It is intended to be a binding agreement between an athlete and school. The athlete promises to attend the school for one academic year in exchange for a full or partial athletic scholarship for the same timeframe.

Tags

Recommended for you