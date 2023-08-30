If you were to point to a situation in local high school football, odds are Colfax coach Mike Morgan has seen it. During his near three decades as coach of the Bulldogs, Morgan has helped lead his team to seven league titles, a state championship and several quarterfinal or semifinal appearances in state playoff competition.

After a down year in 2022, Morgan has hopes that the team can return to the heights that are considered the norm for Colfax football.

Tags

Recommended for you