NFL fields: grass vs. turf

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is sacked by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) during a game Monday in East Rutherford, N.J.

 AP Seth Wenig

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Skin scraped down to bloody patches. Sore bodies stinging in post-game showers. Aching shoulders, backs, hips, knees and ankles.

Add in season-ending injuries like four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers tearing his left Achilles tendon in his debut with the New York Jets on Monday night and Buffalo pass rusher Von Miller tearing his ACL, an incident that he blames on artificial turf.

